9-1-1: Lone Star teases major drama for newlyweds 'Tarlos'

9-1-1: Lone Star is set to return on September 23, and it looks like we're in for a bumpy ride. According to the season five logline, Carlos and T.K.'s marriage will be "put to the test when Carlos becomes obsessed with solving his father's murder."

© Getty Carlos is set to become obsessed with solving his father's murder while T.K. will encounter someone from his past

Following their fairytale wedding in the season four finale, it looked like the couple had finally found happiness, but it appears they've got several obstacles to face. Adding to the drama, T.K. will also encounter "someone from his past that could change his and Carlos' lives forever."

© Fox Carlos and T.K. tied the knot in the season four finale

So, what else can fans expect from season five? The logline also teases Judd's exit from the 126 to take care of his son, which forces Owen to search for a new lieutenant – a matter further complicated when Marjan and Paul both apply.

As for Tommy, while the character hopes to move forward in her relationship with Pastor Trevor, the road to happiness isn't smooth sailing.

On July 2, 9-1-1: Lone Star released an official teaser for season five, and if you click the video, you can get a glimpse of what's in store…

9-1-1: Lone Star shares explosive season five teaser

Ahead of the premiere, series lead Rob Lowe has spoken about Owen's arc following the loss of his brother, Robert. "He has a lot to go through still, as one could imagine, and that storyline is going to be revisited and there's definitely some ramifications," the actor told TV Insider.

"It's one of the things I love about the show is that you can do something that fraught with drama and then you can also do the exhilarating rescues, and we're definitely bringing it this year."

© Photo: Getty Images Rob Lowe has revealed what's in store for Owen

Asked about the season five opener, which will see the team dealing with a three-episode train derailment, Rob said: "Well, just the scale and spectacle of the train derailment and the arduousness of shooting it. I mean, I love it. I find it really challenging. I love the challenge of it, but it is a brutal, backbreaking grind and I'm like, 'Yeah, I can do that. Let's go. I turn 60, let's [expletive] go.'

"I love the results of it," he continued. "I love how big it looks. It looks like a movie. Yeah, I think people are going to be blown away."

© FOX Sierra McClain will not return as Grace Ryder

Comprised of 12 episodes, while most of the cast is returning for season five, Sierra McClain, known and loved for playing 9-1-1 operator Grace Ryder, will not be back. While details regarding her exit are limited, Deadline states that her departure follows some "cast renegotiation drama".