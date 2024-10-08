9-1-1: Lone Star's Jim Parrack breaks silence on Sierra McClain's exit

9-1-1: Lone Star's Jim Parrack has addressed Sierra McClain's departure, following failed contract negotiations. The actor, who portrays Judd Ryder, the husband of Sierra's character, Grace, has mixed emotions.

Speaking to TV Line, Jim had nothing but praise for Sierra. "I love and respect her so much," he began. "She's such a good, high-integrity human being. I said, 'Look, trust yourself and do whatever you think is best.' There was no part of me, on a human level or a friend level, that would talk her out of an important decision like that."

Jim Parrack and Sierra McClain as Jim and Grace Ryder

While Sierra has yet to address her exit, Deadline reported in June that the actress would not return for season five. Her on-screen counterpart, Grace was subsequently written out, with the character temporarily leaving her family to volunteer abroad.

Noting that Sierra's departure has been bittersweet, Jim added: "Of course, I was like, 'Damn, that's one of the best acting partners I've ever had, and now I'm going to be without her.'"

He also reflected on Judd's character arc this season and revealed that Grace's absence will be a source of tension. Suggesting that the firefighter could hold some resentment towards his wife, Jim said: "Stay tuned because Judd might have to face some of that coming up."

Jim misses Sierra, who he hails as one of the "best acting partners" he's ever had

Echoing this sentiment in September, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani told Screen Rant that the writers had to "embrace that loss" and incorporate it into Judd's storyline.

"I think most people would say Judd and Grace are the heart and soul of Lone Star, and half of that is gone now. So there's no way that we could just dispatch of it or quickly write it off," he said.

"We just had to embrace that loss to our show and, frankly, share the pain that we felt behind the scenes in front of the cameras, as well, and make that the story, particularly, for Judd. To not hide from it, but at the same time, to try to honor what both Grace and Sierra McClain meant to the show and to try and make sure that we kept the utmost respect and love for Grace and for Sierra as we went forward. And I think we did it."

Judd may feel some resentment following Grace's absence in season five

For fans of 9-1-1: Lone Star, season five marks the beginning of the end. Last month, it was confirmed that the show had been cancelled, after moving from Fox to ABC. Ronen Rubinstein, who stars as TK Strand told HELLO! that he can "only see blessings in this situation," after playing TK Strand for over five years.

"This young man would've been happy with one season," Ronen went on to share with fans on social media, adding: "Thank you for changing his life forever. Playing TK this last five years has been the greatest honor of my life."