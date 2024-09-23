9-1-1: Lone Star EP breaks silence on Sierra McClain's 'painful' exit

9-1-1: Lone Star returns on September 23, reuniting fans with the 126 in Austin. Missing from the team, however, will be Sierra McClain – aka, Grace Ryder.

After four seasons, the actress has stepped away from her role as the emergency dispatcher, with Deadline attributing her departure to 'cast renegotiation drama'. Sierra, 30, has yet to address the news.

Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder in 911: Lone Star

Ahead of 9-1-1: Lone Star's season five premiere, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani has opened up about Grace's exit storyline, however. Speaking to Screen Rant, he explained: "I think most people would say Judd and Grace are the heart and soul of Lone Star, and half of that is gone now. So there's no way that we could just dispatch of it or quickly write it off."

Rashad added that the writers had to "embrace that loss" and "share the pain that we felt behind the scenes in front of the cameras, as well, and make that the story, particularly, for Judd."

9-1-1: Lone Star season five trailer

Remarking that it was important to honor both Grace and Sierra, the EP noted that her character's arc had been handled with "utmost respect and love."

While it's unknown how the shows will explain Grace's absence, it will affect her husband, Judd. According to the season five synopsis, the character will be "resigning from the 126 to take care of his recently handicapped son Wyatt," which prompts Owen to find a new lieutenant to take his place.

© Getty Grace's exit will affect Judd Ryder in season five

Marking the beginning of the end, 9-1-1: Lone Star will offically conclude with its fifth season. The finale will premiere in 2025.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the show had been canceled, after moving from Fox to ABC. Ronen Rubinstein, who stars as TK Strand told HELLO! that he can "only see blessings in this situation," after playing TK Strand for over five years.

"This young man would've been happy with one season," Ronen went on to share with fans on social media, adding: "Thank you for changing his life forever. Playing TK this last five years has been the greatest honor of my life."

Fox TV Network President Michael Thorn has also addresses about the procedural's cancellation and promised a fitting end to the series.

© Getty Ronen Rubinstein has addressed the show's cancellation

"From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin's 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere.

"Now in our final season of the show, we're set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres."