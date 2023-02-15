9-1-1: Lone Star fans have major complaint over episode four storyline

9-1-1: Lone Star season four episode four had fans gripped as it followed from episode three's major cliffhanger, which saw Carlos hit over the head after discovering a secret tunnel from where his best friend (and wife) was held captive. However, there was one moment of the show that left fans less than impressed…

While Carlos' fiancé TK Strand attempted to search for him with the help of his future in-law, Gabriel, his dad Owen Strand, played by Rob Lowe, had bigger fish to fry. The storyline jumped from Carlos' predicament to Owen's situation, where he was attempting to infiltrate a white supremacist biker gang – and fans weren't best pleased.

Sharing a picture of an idyllic future, one person wrote: "Society if lone star gave a fully storyline focusing on just one character without Owen having to be there or have his own storyline taking half of the screentime every single time," while another person added: "Me when the episode cut from Carlos screaming to Owen doing something that idgaf about." Another fan bluntly added: "We don’t care about Owen’s storyline."

What did you make of the storyline?

What happened in 9-1-1: Lone Star season four episode four?

Owen's attempts to infiltrate the biker gang aside, episode four focused on TK's search for his fiancé Carlos, who was trapped in a house after crawling through a secret tunnel and being attacked by a serial killer's mother.

In the episode, he attempts to free himself while building an emotional connection with the mother, Trudy, who wants to support her son but struggles with her feelings after building a rapport with Carlos, becoming invested in his relationship with TK and his upcoming wedding.

TK used a photo to try and track Carlos down

After freeing Carlos, Trudy ultimately tries to kill him by injecting him with morphine after he attacks her son, and Carlos is saved just in the nick of time by TK and Gabriel. Praising the storyline, one fan wrote: "Rafa and Ronen acted there asses off In that episode! Literally so amazing," while another person added: "#911LoneStar would’ve benefited from focusing on just the Carlos storyline but we still got a strong ep. @RonenRubinstein & #RafaelSilva both gave incredible performances. Some beautiful #Tarlos lines in this ep. Bonita Friedericy did an amazing job as Trudie."

