Strictly fans divided as Katya Jones and Wynne Evans take to dancefloor following controversial week

Despite achieving their highest mark of the competition last week with their dramatic tango, Katya Jones and Wynne Evans' routine was overshadowed by off-stage antics.

As the evening progressed, viewers noticed that Katya moved Wynne's hand away from her waist, while in another moment, the professional dancer ignored the opera singer as he went for a high five, instead looking irritated.

WATCH: Katya Jones and Wynne Evans apologise over behaviour

The pair have since rubbished claims of a feud, with Katya saying the incidents were an "inside joke" between the pair. Wynne, on his BBC Radio Wales show said he was "heartbroken" over the response.

On Saturday, the pair performed their first routine since the controversy erupted, with the duo taking on a quickstep to Mr Blue. Sky, by Electric Light Orchestra.

© Guy Levy The pair's off-stage antics attracted attention

Taking to social media following the routine, fans said: "A good try from Wynne but some visible errors. Not a big fan of the routine in terms of concept - too many gimmicks," while a second added: "Wynne is trying hard. Katya is a genius. But I'm not sure that was as good as some of the judges are indicating."

But plenty loved the routine, with one saying: "There's something about Wynne that makes me smile everytime I see him," while another posted: "Charming Quickstep as expected. Wynne bounced around the floor brilliantly! Great dance."

It's not nice to live in that time, but basically, Katya and I are really, really close, and we're really good friends, and on Saturday night we made a stupid joke," he told listeners.

© Instagram The pair addressed the comments

"It was a stupid joke that went wrong, okay? We thought it was funny. It wasn't funny. It has been totally misinterpreted. Everything's on Katya’s socials. She's talked about it. She explained that it was a joke. She wasn't offended in the least.

"She doesn't feel uncomfortable. We've got a brilliant friendship, an absolutely tight friendship, and I'm sorry if anybody was offended by it, but it was a joke. And that's all there is. There is no real story, really."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Wynne has spoken about his response

During an appearance on Strictly's sister show, It Takes Two, Katya addressed the allegations again, interrupting host Fleur East to say: "Can I please first get something out of the way that I feel like overshadowed our performance for absolutely no reason and quite frankly, actually, I can't bare sitting here watching this man [Wynne] being portrayed as someone he's not.

"In fact, it couldn't be further away from the truth so I have to make this absolutely clear that this whole incident with the hand and the high five on Saturday night it was an inside joke between Wynne and I. Was it a silly joke? Yes! Was it a bad joke? Yes!"