Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Morning Live's Helen Skelton says Strictly stars 'given the boot' as show returns - but it's not what you think
Subscribe
Morning Live's Helen Skelton says Strictly stars 'given the boot' as show returns - but it's not what you think
Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones on Morning Live© BBC

Morning Live's Helen Skelton says Strictly stars 'given the boot' as show returns - but it's not what you think

Helen was joined by Gethin Jones as the show returned from its two-week break

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
19 minutes ago
Share this:

Morning Live returned to BBC One on Monday morning after a two-week break – and Helen Skelton revealed one big change made to the show. 

The presenter, who was joined by her co-host Gethin Jones, revealed that the Strictly Come Dancing professionals, who usually lead the dance segment 'Strictly Fitness', were "given the boot" from Monday's programme due to their commitments to the BBC dance competition. 

WATCH: Helen Skelton says Strictly stars 'given the boot' in show change

"The Strictly pros have been given the boot from Morning Live just for today, they are all in special rehearsals," Helen explained, reassuring viewers that the pro dancers will be back on tomorrow's show. "Gethin and I are leading Strictly Fitness. We're going to be learning some of the earliest dances that earned a ten," she added. 

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones on Morning Live© BBC
Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones hosted Morning Live on Monday

Chiming in, Gethin said: "Kelvin (Fletcher) and Oti (Mabuse's) Charleston is what we've got. It got two tens in week three. The 'Chicken wings' is what we're going to try and master at the end of the show."

Helen added: "We're going to put that move with some warm-ups at the end of the show to ease you into Monday."

Neil Jones on Strictly© Ray Burmiston
Neil Jones often appears on Morning Live

Regular viewers of the programme will know that the Strictly pros take turns to lead the show's exercise segment, with the likes of Nikita Kuzmin, Neil Jones, Kai Widdrington and Katya Jones previously teaching the hosts and fans at home fun and easy dance moves. 

Monday's broadcast marks Morning Live's return to TV screens after a two-week break. Earlier this month, Gethin revealed that he'd be taking some time off before the show came off air for a brief period. 

Taking to Instagram on October 1, the Welsh presenter told his followers: "So that's me done on Morning Live for this week. I thought I should mention that. 

Helen Skelton, Gethin Jones and Michelle Ackerley at the TV Choice Awards© Getty
Helen, Gethin and Michelle Ackerley are the main hosts of Morning Live

"I've never actually been off for longer than a day or two on the show since it started; I just realised that today," he continued, adding that he would be missing the rest of the week's shows to record episodes of Pointless. 

"Then we've got a little bit of a break for a couple of weeks," he added, revealing presenter Gordon Smart as his replacement. 

Morning Live's Gethin Jones© BBC/James Stack
Gethin is preparing to star in a pantomime production of Cinderella

It's been a busy few months for Gethin, who has been preparing to star in a production of Cinderella at the New Theatre in Cardiff this Christmas. The former Blue Peter presenter will play Prince Charming in the pantomime, which also stars radio presenter Owain Wyn Evans and panto star Mike Doyle.

"I never thought I'd get a chance to do another one but I think the stars aligned this year," said the 46-year-old, who previously played the role in Guildford in 2007. "I managed to sort it out with work and to come back to Cardiff, it's very very special," he told WalesOnline in September.

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More