Morning Live's Helen Skelton says Strictly stars 'given the boot' as show returns - but it's not what you think

Morning Live returned to BBC One on Monday morning after a two-week break – and Helen Skelton revealed one big change made to the show.

The presenter, who was joined by her co-host Gethin Jones, revealed that the Strictly Come Dancing professionals, who usually lead the dance segment 'Strictly Fitness', were "given the boot" from Monday's programme due to their commitments to the BBC dance competition.

"The Strictly pros have been given the boot from Morning Live just for today, they are all in special rehearsals," Helen explained, reassuring viewers that the pro dancers will be back on tomorrow's show. "Gethin and I are leading Strictly Fitness. We're going to be learning some of the earliest dances that earned a ten," she added.

© BBC Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones hosted Morning Live on Monday

Chiming in, Gethin said: "Kelvin (Fletcher) and Oti (Mabuse's) Charleston is what we've got. It got two tens in week three. The 'Chicken wings' is what we're going to try and master at the end of the show."

Helen added: "We're going to put that move with some warm-ups at the end of the show to ease you into Monday."

© Ray Burmiston Neil Jones often appears on Morning Live

Regular viewers of the programme will know that the Strictly pros take turns to lead the show's exercise segment, with the likes of Nikita Kuzmin, Neil Jones, Kai Widdrington and Katya Jones previously teaching the hosts and fans at home fun and easy dance moves.

Monday's broadcast marks Morning Live's return to TV screens after a two-week break. Earlier this month, Gethin revealed that he'd be taking some time off before the show came off air for a brief period.

Taking to Instagram on October 1, the Welsh presenter told his followers: "So that's me done on Morning Live for this week. I thought I should mention that.

© Getty Helen, Gethin and Michelle Ackerley are the main hosts of Morning Live

"I've never actually been off for longer than a day or two on the show since it started; I just realised that today," he continued, adding that he would be missing the rest of the week's shows to record episodes of Pointless.

"Then we've got a little bit of a break for a couple of weeks," he added, revealing presenter Gordon Smart as his replacement.

© BBC/James Stack Gethin is preparing to star in a pantomime production of Cinderella

It's been a busy few months for Gethin, who has been preparing to star in a production of Cinderella at the New Theatre in Cardiff this Christmas. The former Blue Peter presenter will play Prince Charming in the pantomime, which also stars radio presenter Owain Wyn Evans and panto star Mike Doyle.

"I never thought I'd get a chance to do another one but I think the stars aligned this year," said the 46-year-old, who previously played the role in Guildford in 2007. "I managed to sort it out with work and to come back to Cardiff, it's very very special," he told WalesOnline in September.