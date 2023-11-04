Michael J. Fox shares fears for his family as he details 'tsunami' of health struggles amid Parkinson's battle

Michael J. Fox revealed that he’s made peace with dying in a candid new interview about his battle with Parkinson's disease.

The 62-year-old admitted that he no longer fears his own death following his diagnosis in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. “One day I’ll run out of gas," he told Town & Country.

"One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that. I’m 62 years old."

He added: "Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. And so, no, I don’t fear that.”

While the 'Back To The Future' star may have made peace with his own fate, he explained that what does scare him is “anything that would put my family in jeopardy", revealing he has nightmares about falling into his wife, Tracy Pollan, or one of his four kids on the street resulting in them getting hit by a bus.

Michael went on to detail a host of health issues he has experienced in recent years on top of his battle with Parkinson’s.

In 2018, the activist underwent surgery that required months of physical therapy when a spinal tumor unrelated to his Parkinson’s threatened to paralyze him. When he was freshly rehabilitated and finally walking again, he tripped in his apartment and broke his upper arm.

