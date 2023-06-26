Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez make huge announcement ahead of baby's birth

The Strictly Come Dancing stars are taking part in a brand new show filmed ahead of the son's birth

Strictly stars Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson are set to hit the small screen together this summer in their own TV show.

The pair, who are expecting their second child, will appear in a documentary series that follows their "unfiltered lives".

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka are appearing in a new documentary series

The programme, which will air on W and UKTV Play, offers viewers "exclusive access into their busy lives as they embark on an exciting new phase of their life together," according to the synopsis.

The couple will also share "intimate details" of their life together as they document the imminent arrival of their second baby.

Taking to Instagram in a joint post, the stars announced the exciting news by sharing a trailer for the new series. "We're so excited to announce our brand new show Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens which will air on @wtvchannel and @uktvplay this summer!" the caption began.

WATCH: See the trailer for Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens

"For the last few months we've had the most wonderful crew document our 2nd pregnancy showing not only the absolute utter chaos of our day-to-day lives at home juggling work, dogs, toddlers and hormones but also in the hope to raise some awareness of the not so glamorous stuff in pregnancy no one really tells you about! Fellow mums to be also dealing with piles and sweating profusely and fellow dads to be confused about perineal massage we’re looking at you!"

The post continued: "There's no glam squad, no script and no filters. We agreed the only way to do this, was to keep it real, keep it relatable and just hope for the best. You'll be joining us at home, on our pre and postnatal appointments, meeting pelvic floor specialists and having the in-depth chats about VBACs and the everyday challenges we all face as parents, because if we’re being honest, we're all just winging it, aren't we!

© Solent News/Shutterstock The couple are expecting their second child together

"We hope [you] enjoy it as much as we have. Massive thank you to W channel team for bringing this opportunity to us @gorka_marquez."

Gemma's followers were quick to share their excitement over the upcoming show, including fellow Strictly star Dianne Buswell, who commented: "Go on you two. Amazing, I'll be watching."

It Takes Two's Janette Manrara added: "I will be tuning in!"

Gemma and Gorka share a little girl named Mia

The couple's fans also congratulated the stars, with one person writing: "This is SO COOL!!! Congratulations both of you, I can't wait to watch," while another added: "Looking forward to seeing this!"

Gorka and Gemma, who share a three-year-old daughter Mia, are expecting their second child, a boy, this summer.

Gemma is due to give birth for the second time this summer

The actress announced the happy news in a post on Instagram in January. Sharing a black-and-white snap of the 38-year-old cradling her bump, she wrote: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year."

She continued: "We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."