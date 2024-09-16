Gorka Marquez in tears over heartbreaking Strictly schedule: 'I get a sense of failure'

Gorka Marquez was left in tears following the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing, which returned to BBC One for its 20th season on Saturday night.

The professional dancer, who has been paired up with BBC Morning Live's Dr Punam Krishan, took to Instagram to share a candid reflection on his return to Strictly.

Gorka, who shares daughter Mia, five, and son Thiago, one, with former Hollyoaks actress Gemma Atkinson, opened up about his bittersweet goodbye with his family before heading into a demanding training regime for the beloved BBC dance show.

"I feel like today should be one of those days where everyone might think all is happiness, joy, excitement, for all that is about to start with Strictly… and YES it is," the Spanish ballroom pro began.

"But at the same time, I get a feeling of sadness, guilt, for going away. A feeling of letting them down for not being there, a sense of failure to them…"

He continued: "I know I do it for them and I know how much joy it brings to them and how excited and proud they are when they watch me. And yes, it makes it all worth it. But I still feel like this sometimes."

Gorka's fiancée Gemma was quick to react in the comments of her beau's post, responding with a lighthearted message: "I'm just gutted you’ve packed all your decent hoodies! What am I supposed to wear? [laughing emoji]"

Gemma continued: "We love you and cannot wait to see you do your thing! Mia’s already given me 'Saturday night instructions'. You keep that record of the most 10s going with Dr Punam! We’ll be right here at the finish line!"

Fellow fans and Strictly co-stars flooded the comment section of Gorka's post with messages of support, including Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Karen Hauer and Motsi Mabuse.

Lending her support, Gorka's celebrity dance partner Dr Punam also chimed in: "I completely understand how you’re feeling. It feels hard because it is hard to leave the family. I always hate leaving home too so I totally get it but I promise my family and I will look after you as one of our own.

"The gorgeous people of Glasgow are beyond excited to have you here and we will do everything we can to make you feel at home. Oh and I promise to do my very best with the dancing to make this sacrifice worth it."

Gorka has been splitting his time between the UK and Madrid while he films the Spanish version of Strictly Come Dancing, where he acts as a judge.

Earlier this year, Gemma revealed she had only seen her husband-to-be for a total of two and a half days over the almost eight weeks he had been on tour.