Gemma Atkinson's children could be twins in adorable new snap

Gemma Atkinson is a doting mum to her two children Mia, four, and Thiago, who turned one last month, and she headed out with her brood on Saturday.

The former Strictly finalist shared a photo of herself popping to the shops with her two young children, who both happily went and sat in the trolley. In the sweet snap, the duo appeared to be each other's twins, despite the three-year age difference!

Thiago appeared to be the same height as his older sister as he joined her in the trolley and the pair both sported a mop of blonde hair that was identical to their famous mum.

Mia flashed a huge smile as she sat in the trolley, while Thiago was seen having a look around as he gripped onto the handles.

© Instagram Gemma's children looked so similar!

Gemma shares her two children with fiancé Gorka Marquez, however, she is doing a bit of solo parenting as Gorka is back in London while rehearsing for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Gemma poked fun at her husband for being away on her Instagram Stories, revealing that their house was currently undergoing a major refurbishment, with Gemma doing a lot of the work.

© UKTV/Mark Forrer Gemma shares her children with Gorka Marquez

Due to his professional dancing career, Gorka has been absent for some of his children's key moments as they grew up, and the dancer sadly missed out on Thiago taking his first steps earlier this year.

Back in June, Gemma shared a video of herself in the garden with her young son, saying: "Exploring in the garden. He definitely walked on his own didn't he?! I keep watching it back but he did!!"

© Instagram The happy couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

Although Gorka didn't get to witness the moment in person, he sent his love with a string of heart-eye and clapping emojis.

The couple met on the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing, where they were both paired with different partners – Gemma danced with Aljaz Skorjanec while Gorka was partnered with Alexandra Burke.

Gemma dotes on her two children

They grew close during the Strictly tour and confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day in 2018 with Gemma posting a photo of them at the beach captioned: "Here's to many more kid. Happy Valentine's Day."