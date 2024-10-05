Strictly's Motsi Mabuse in tears as Dr Punam Krishan makes show history

Dr Punam Krishan has sparked a huge fan response as the Morning Live star danced Strictly Come Dancing's first-ever traditional Bollywood number.

The professional GP and partner Gorka Marquez danced their Couple's Chouce routine to Bole Chudiyan from the iconic Bollywood flick Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… Judges were thrilled with the routine with Motsi Mabuse left in tears saying she'd promised herself she wouldn't "cry".

It wasn't just the judges who loved Punam's moves, as viewers were bowled over by the performance! Taking to social media, one enthused: "Punam gave a joyous Indian inspired dance," while a second added: "I don't know why I'm crying at Punam & Gorka. I loved that so much." A third, who noted the historic moment penned: "I am so glad that Punam got to showcase her culture like that, that performance was amazing."

© Guy Levy Punam and Gorka danced their Couple's Choice routine

Speaking about the moment on Strictly: It Takes Two earlier in the week, Punam explained: "When I was growing up I never imagined seeing Bollywood on 'normal' telly, as I call it."

The star shared how she hoped the dance would be important to "South Asians or any child that wants to see something a bit different, but also feel included".

© Guy Levy The star performed a foxtrot last week

She concluded: "Representation matters, so for me this is a huge moment. I can't wait, I know my granny in India is just so excited. It'll be really special."

Strictly has referenced Bollywood in the past through the show's professional numbers. Will Young and Karen Hauer once danced a Salsa to Slumdog Millionaire's Jai Ho!, but this was the first traditional Bollywood performance on the show.