Helen George rocks slinky one-shoulder dress and glossy blonde highlights

Actress Helen George struck sartorial gold once again earlier this week as she debuted a slinky one-shoulder dress.

A snapshot shared to Instagram on Saturday showed the Call the Midwife star posing in a body-gliding black knitted dress complete with an asymmetrical neckline.

She appeared in her element, striking a casual pose in a red leather-clad cinema seat with her hands clasped together on her right knee.

For an added touch of glamour, Helen, 40, spruced up her LBD with a gleaming sculptural bangle and a gem-encrusted ring. While the mother-of-two's dress was an instant crowd-pleaser, it was Helen's glossy blonde hair transformation that ultimately caught the attention of her fans.

© Shutterstock The actress debuted her hair transformation on the red carpet

Back in September, the Birmingham-born star ditched her warm, umber-hued tresses in favour of a much brighter and blonder hairdo.

She first debuted her glossy hair transformation at the glitzy NTAs which saw Helen light up the red carpet in a black mini dress complete with a deep V-neck and intricate rose detailing on the bodice.

Helen accessorised with a pair of simple pointed heels and wore her flowing tresses in tumbling waves.

© Getty Images Helen switched up her mane with glossy blonde highlights

Reacting to the star's latest glam transformation, one follower gushed: "Love this hair on you. What a beauty!!" while a second remarked: "Your hair colour is PERFECT! flattering and warming to your skin," and a third agreed: "Loving that the blonde is coming back! Up the blondes!"

Helen is best known for starring as nurse Trixie Aylward in BBC's hugely popular drama, Call the Midwife. And last month, the actress finally confirmed her return to the show for series 14 following rumours surrounding her departure.

In a new interview, Helen said she was "always planning to come back" when asked if she considered stepping away from the drama.

Chatting about the upcoming season, the star told Virginradio.co.uk: "It's bigger than ever and I guess it's quite a return for Trixie because she's coming back sans-husband, so that's an interesting twist."

© BBC Helen plays Nurse Trixie in the period drama

On reprising her role, Helen went on to add: "It's really nice being back with the girls and being back with the ladies at Nonnatus House. Trixie has been brought back into the fold, which is really fun and where she kind of sits best, I think."

Helen's family life

Away from the spotlight, Helen is a devoted mother to her two daughters, Wren and Lark, whom she shares with her ex Jack Ashton.

© Instagram The star shares two daughters with her ex partner Jack Ashton

The former couple first started dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa, and went on to welcome Wren Ivy in September 2017, and their youngest, Lark, in November 2021.

Helen confirmed her split from Jack in July last year, writing in a statement: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."