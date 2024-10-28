Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan's private life: from businessman husband to famous ex

Bridget Moynahan is back on our TV screens for the final season of Blue Bloods, in which she stars as Erin Reagan alongside Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg in the CBS drama.

While fans of the show know all about Erin's life as a single mom and Assistant District Attorney in New York, how much do you know about her off-screen counterpart? Find out about Bridget's life away from the cameras, from her businessman husband to her famous ex.

Bridget's home life with businessman husband

Since October 2015, Bridget, 53, has been married to businessman Andrew Frankel.

The 50-year-old works at his family-owned firm Stuart Frankel and Co., the New York Stock Exchange's oldest independent broker.

The couple, who are based in the Big Apple, tied the knot at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack, New York in a rustic, fall ceremony on October 17, 2015.

While Bridget likes to keep her relationship private, she did open up about finding love in her 40s during an interview with Glamour in 2021. "What I learned was sometimes you have to fish in another pond, as the saying goes," said the star. "I had been dating people in the industry. I met a really solid, good human being with none of the pretension or all that other litter," she said. "He's a really good person and a good partner. I don't think as a younger person I understood what that meant when it pertains to real-life situations."

While Bridget is a doting mom to her son Jack, whom she shares with Tom Brady, Andrew has three sons from a previous relationship.

Bridget's famous ex

Bridget was first linked to NFL star Tom Brady, 47, in 2004, when both were having major successes in their careers: Tom had just won his second Super Bowl for the New England Patriots, while Bridget had made her name in the TV and film world, starring in Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit.

In December 2006, the couple announced their split after three years together. It wasn't long after that Tom met his now ex-wife, model Gisele Bündchen, after being set up by a friend.

Speculation surrounding Tom and Gisele's romance began the following January, just a month before Bridget announced she was pregnant with Tom's child.

Speaking to Howard Stern in 2020, Tom admitted that the pregnancy came as a surprise. "Next thing you know, I found out that Bridget was pregnant with our son," he said. "So that was a very unique time … and it challenged me in a lot of ways, again, to grow up in a different way. It was very hard for my wife to think she fell in love with this guy, and then now this guy's ex-girlfriend's pregnant."

"And it was very challenging for my son's mom, you know, because she didn't envision that either," added the sports star, who shares his son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with Gisele.

Bridget's son Jack

In August 2007, Bridget welcomed her and Tom's son, John 'Jack' Edward Thomas Moynahan.

The Blue Bloods star has previously opened up about what it's like co-parenting with Tom.

Speaking in 2011 when the football star was still married to Gisele, the actress told More magazine: "I have a relationship with these people on a daily basis. I'm raising a child, and it's public. My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it's cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends."

She added: "I think from the very beginning the whole goal specifically was to always keep it positive. To raise a son in the healthiest environment, and I know we've all done that, and it shows. I always encourage everyone to stay positive and understand you have to make the kids priority."

In July last year, Bridget revealed that Jack hadn't quite figured out what he wanted to do for a career but said he was more of a "more of a basketball and lacrosse player" when asked if he liked to "throw the ball around".

"I really think that he's kind of like that normal kid who doesn't really know what he wants to do yet and I think that's okay," Bridget said on Live with Kelly and Mark, adding: "I certainly don't want to put any pressure on him to do what I do or what his father does."