Tom Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan gives rare insight into life with their 15-year-old son

Tom Brady's oldest son may not be following in dad's footsteps. The 15-year-old son of the greatest NFL player of all time "doesn't really know what he wants to do yet," revealed mom Bridget Moynahan this week.

Blue Bloods actress Bridget and Tom dated for several years in the mid 2000s before they split in 2006. However, Bridget later discovered she was pregnant, and they welcomed son Jack in 2007 when Tom was already dating Gisele Bunchen.

© Instagram Tom and Bridget with their son Jack

Bridget made an appearance this week on Live with Kelly and Mark, and Kelly asked, with a laugh, if her teenage son was "dreaming of being a dentist".

"I don't think he's expressed any dental dreams, and I really think that he's kind of like that normal kid who doesn't really know what he wants to do yet and I think that's okay," revealed Bridget, 52.

"I certainly don't want to put any pressure on him to do what I do or what his father does."

When Kelly then asked if Jack liked to "throw the ball around," Bridget confirmed what Tom had shared several weeks prior, that Jack was "more of a basketball and lacrosse player".

Earlier in June Tom had shared that although his son had played the sport during this past school year, he wasn't sure if it would be his pick for his Junior year of high school.

"And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I'll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse...basketball's probably his favorite sport, but he's a very good student," Tom told People magazine. "Again, I think wherever he ends up finding the path, I think for me and his mom just to support that is the best thing possible."

© Getty Images Bridget and Tom dated between 2004 and 2006

Tom is also dad to son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

In March he took them on a beach trip to celebrate his new retirement, and he recently posted a new video that included several snippets from a grand party, complete with a football-themed cake, flags, dancing, and even a huge flower display. It was all capped off with a packed game of beach football, in which Jack took center-stage, effortlessly dashing across the sand to catch the hurtling ball.

Tom's former Patriots teammates, Julian Edelman and Rob 'Gronk' Gronkowski, also joined the family on the trip, with Gronk quipping in the comments: "Just some old retired guys relaxing here, nothing to see folks."

Tom and Gronk have been friends for over 10 years, after Gronk was drafted to the Patriots in 2010, and together the pair took the team to three Super Bowl wins, along with Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman. Gronk also moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coming out of retirement, when Tom made a move to the Florida team, and together they helped the team win another Super Bowl championship.