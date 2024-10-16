Meet Blue Bloods stars' children: from Tom Selleck's equestrian daughter, to Bridget Moynahan's son with Tom Brady

Blue Bloods may be leaving our screens in a matter of months after 14 years on the air, but its legacy will live on through its stars.

Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Donnie Wahlberg, Len Cariou and more star in the beloved CBS police procedural drama, and while the show's end will prove to be emotional, it also means more time for their respective families.

Many of the stars have family members that have achieved a notable level of fame as well, although most are in fields outside of acting, while some are parents to young children who they keep out of the public eye.

Below, meet the kids of the stars of Blue Bloods, from Tom's champion athlete daughter to Bridget's towering son with her NFL star ex…

1/ 6 © Getty Images Tom Selleck's children Kevin and Hannah After his marriage to Jacqueline Ray, Tom adopted her son Kevin Shepard in 1987 (b. 1966). Kevin is a talented musician, serving as the drummer and one of the founding members of the rock band Tonic from 1993-96. He now leads his life away from the spotlight and is reportedly a married dad-of-six. RELATED: Celebrities with champion equestrian daughters: from Tom Selleck to Bruce Springsteen Hannah Selleck is Tom's daughter with current wife Jillie Mack (b. 1988). She is a champion equestrian, currently an active international show jumper often based in the New York region. She has also worked as a model.

2/ 6 © Instagram Bridget Moynahan's son Jack From 2004-06, Bridget was in a relationship with NFL icon Tom Brady. However, months after calling it quits, it was revealed that she was pregnant with their son, welcoming Jack Brady in August 2007. MORE: Bridget Moynahan shares cryptic message on loyalty after Tom Brady gets roasted for mid-pregnancy split: what happened Jack remains close with both parents as they continue to raise him together, and he has become a towering version of his dad, showing an interest in sports as well (he is also close with former stepmom Gisele Bundchen). Bridget is also a stepmom to her current husband Andrew Frankel's three sons from his previous marriage, who remain out of the spotlight.

3/ 6 © Getty Images; Instagram Donnie Wahlberg's sons Xavier and Elijah Donnie welcomed his two sons Xaver (b. 1993) and Elijah (b. 2001) with his first wife Kimberly Fey. Both are musicians just like their New Kids on the Block star dad, although maintain lives outside of the spotlight. MORE: Meet Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg's blended family Xavier is the bassist and vocalist of a metal band named Upon Stone, while Elijah is a multi-instrumentalist and founded the band Pink Laces. He has also performed with NKOTB in the past. Donnie is also a stepdad to his wife Jenny McCarthy's son Evan, 22.

4/ 6 © Getty Images Len Cariou's daughter Laurel Len Cariou keeps his private life out of the spotlight more so compared to his co-stars, with very little known about his family life. READ: Why Linda Reagan really left Blue Bloods revealed It is reported that he has a daughter named Laurel Cariou Freedy, shared with ex-wife Patricia Otter, but not much else is known about her or his life as a parent. Since 1985, the veteran Canadian actor has been married to Heather Summerhayes (pictured).

5/ 6 © Instagram Vanessa Ray's son Isaac Vanessa Ray's son Isaac is the newest addition to the Blue Blood family. She welcomed him via adoption with husband Landon Beard. Isaac Ray Bear was born on November 7, 2023 and his arrival was announced in March 2024. MORE: Blue Bloods stars with famous exes: Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and more In fact, she told People that when she first decided to adopt, she approached her co-star Bridget first. "I literally was at work crying and I went to Bridget Moynahan and I was like, 'I just called Landon and we think we should be parents,'" and Bridget recommended reaching out to Peter Hermann, who himself has adopted two kids with Mariska Hargitay.