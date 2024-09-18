Demi Moore shocks daughter Rumer Willis with latest project: 'I was not ready for that'

Demi Moore gave her all for her upcoming new movie, and it left her eldest daughter Rumer Willis speechless.

The St. Elmo's Fire actress has been recently promoting The Substance, out this week, a sci-fi horror film also starring Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid.

She had all three of her daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Rumer, 35, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, by her side at the Los Angeles premiere on September 16, and now her eldest is giving her honest thoughts on the head-turning project.

Demi Moore at 60

Following the women's glamorous outing, Rumer, who is a mom to Demi and Bruce's first and only grandchild, daughter Lou, took to Instagram to share photos from the premiere.

For the event, she looked fabulous in a black, off-the-shoulder maxi dress, while her mom dazzled in a red encrusted gown with a sweetheart neckline, Tallulah opted for a chic little black dress, and Scout wore a billowing, see-through brown gown.

"Last night celebrating mama @demimoore at The Substance…" Rumer first wrote in her caption, before confessing: "I was not ready for that one!!!"

Fans and family alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the family photos, with her own sister Scout writing: "Hot hot hot angel queen!!!!" as others followed suit with: "Love all the details of this look," and: "The four of you are stunning, absolutely gorgeous," as well as: "Stunning inside and out. Always."

The Substance, written and directed by French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat, is already creating Oscar buzz for Demi, who though in the 1990s was for a time the world's highest-paid actress, has never been nominated for an Oscar.

© Getty Images The Moore women at the premiere

The film's spine-chilling trailer alone already teases a formidable and vigorous effort from Demi, who stars as Elisabeth Sparkle, a woman going through great lengths to combat age and how it is costing her her position in the entertainment industry.

© Getty Images The actress wore Oscar de la Renta for the premiere

The plot reads: "Elisabeth Sparkle, renowned for an aerobics show, faces a devastating blow on her 50th birthday as her boss fires her. Amid her distress, a laboratory offers her a substance which promises to transform her into an enhanced version of herself," a younger Elisabeth played by Margaret.

© Instagram Rumer is a mom to baby Louetta

Demi, following the Los Angeles premiere, herself wrote in an Instagram post: "The celebrations continued at The Substance after party!

"So much gratitude for this cast, crew, and everyone who brought this film to life with their hard work and support."