Call the Midwife star Helen George reveals disturbing experiences while filming hit show

Helen George has opened up about filming the hit show Call the Midwife, revealing many haunted goings-on at the set location for Nonnatus House on the show.

Joined by her co-stars, including Rebecca Gethings and Cliff Parisi, Helen shared tales of the haunted happenings on set. Rebecca explained: "When I joined the cast, Helen initiated me into the history of the house because she knows everything about it. You could sense spookiness, but she's told me a lot of spooky stories."

WATCH: Helen George talks filming ‘hard-hitting’ scenes for Matthew and Trixie in Call the Midwife series 13

Speaking about unexplained occurrences during filming, Helen said: "The history of the house is that it was originally built on a Druid burial ground... The ghost stories usually happen at night, at the end of filming. Often, the medics are by themselves or the location crew are locking up, making sure that no one is here."

Cliff joked, "There are people here, but they're not alive."

© Neal Street Productions/Nicky Johnston/BBC Is Nonnatus House haunted?

Helen continued, "One of my favourite ghost stories is when we were filming a circus scene here a few years ago, and one of the supporting artists was playing a strongman. He went to get his own clothes at the end of the day and came out white and shaking because he’d seen a man in military uniform. Then the doors started slamming, and the lights were flickering on and off."

She added, "Last year, I was walking down the corridor towards the toilets — the same place where the strongman saw the man in uniform — and I heard a laugh in my ear. I looked around, but no one was there. It was a girl’s voice, a little giggle. And a lot of the crew hear a girl giggling on their walkie-talkies."

© BBC Helen plays Nurse Trixie

Cliff chimed in, "Lots of spooky things have happened to me since I started working here. I wake up screaming and think I’m at work!" The group then joked they would stay overnight in the house — as long as it was for charity!

Rebecca later toured the set with Zephryn Taitte, pointing out that a crew member once captured a photo of a ghost in one of the rooms. She said, "When you zoom in, it’s possibly an Edwardian woman holding — I think it looks like a piglet — but it could be a Jack Russell."

© David Wall Is Nonnatus House haunted?

Fans loved the fun video, with one commenting, "Okay…someone needs to set up a charity event for them to stay overnight. Of course, filming the experience and sharing with fans is required!" Another added, "Spooky! The stars certainly have some courage to film there. Happy Halloween!"