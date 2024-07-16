Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Call The Midwife's new series 14 update reveals big clue about Helen George's Trixie
Helen George as Nurse Trixie© BBC

Call The Midwife's new series 14 update reveals big clue about Helen George's Trixie

The show posted a new photo from the set of Nonnatus House

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
After shooting the Christmas special, the cast and crew of Call The Midwife have turned their attention to season 14. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the show's official Instagram account shared a new photo from the set, revealing that the "team are now well into filming." 

Pictured in the dining room of Nonnatus House, director Syd Macartney could be seen chatting with cast members, including Jenny Agutter and Megan Cusack. Fans also noted Helen George back in costume as Nurse Trixie, which could offer a major clue about her arc. 

As fans will remember, series 13 ended with Trixie's husband, Matthew, packing his bags and heading to New York. As Trixie promised to reunite with him in the finale, it looked like she might follow suit, but with the character dining at Nonnatus House in the 14th instalment, she's clearly in no rush to leave to Poplar. 

Helen George as Trixie Franklin and Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward in Call the Midwife© Laurence Cendrowicz
Fans have been wondering if Trixie might leave Poplar to reunite with her husband in New York

Alongside the new photo, the caption read: "What better place to show you our progress than in the Nonnatus House dining room - perhaps the location most central to our drama, and the room where all our stories really happen."

"A dining room scene takes longer to film because there are usually lots of people present," it continued. "Each character will have their moment for dialogue or a reaction to someone else's words. In an ensemble drama like ours, every character has something to say - even if they're not speaking. 

"In the episode featured in this photograph, there is MUCH for our Nonnatuns to talk about. Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special and Series 14 in 2025."

Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE), Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSAK), Rosalind Clifford (NATALIE QUARRY) and Joyce Highland (RENEE BAILEY) in Call the Midwife© Neal Street Productions/Andrea Southam/BBC
Season 14 is set in 1970

While little is known about the next series, creator and writer Heidi Thomas did say that fans can expect some "emotional" stories as the show moves into the 1970s. 

"After all these years, I still get butterflies every time I see the first clapperboard picture from the set," she said. "Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade. We can't wait to bring you another season full of touching, exciting, emotional stories from Nonnatus House."

As for the Christmas special, Call the Midwife's Instagram account has given fans an idea of what to expect. A new photo shared in May teased: "The funfair comes to Poplar!"

"It's all part of our latest festive story, in which the travelling funfair visits Poplar! Several of our cast are involved with this story - and so our poor, utterly serious and professional team have had to suffer free helter skelter rides, rifle shooting games, dodgem cars and carousels - not to mention copious amounts of candy floss and fresh popcorn - oh, the pain of it all!!" 

