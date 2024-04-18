Helen George confirms future on Call the Midwife with huge update on series 14

Helen George has confirmed that she will be returning to Call the Midwife in season 14. It comes after her character Trixie's decision to join her husband Matthew Aylward in New York in the series 13 finale.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the actress reshared a post from makeup supervisor Mariella Bob Spoto, who shared footage of Helen filming a scene for series 14.

© @mariellabobspoto/Instagram Filming is underway for series 14 of Call the Midwife

In the short clip, Trixie looks as stylish as ever in a black and white coat as she walks down the steps of Nonnatus House. In the caption, Mariella revealed that she'd been "a busy bee" preparing for the new season, adding that Helen is "an absolute dream and beauty who makes my job very easy".

She concluded the post by writing: "Let the next 8 months commence!!"

Reposting the video, Helen penned: "Series 14 awaits…"

© @helenrgeorge/Instagram Helen shared the news on Instagram

The update will no doubt come as a relief to fans following the final episode of series 13, which saw Trixie make the decision to join her husband in New York.

Matthew had left Poplar for the Big Apple earlier in the series to fix his financial troubles and rebuild his fortune. While Trixie was initially frustrated by his decision, some much-needed advice from her brother Geoffrey prompted a change of heart.

"Sis if you have to run, if you have to stay in perpetual panic motion, run towards him, and run to the girl you were on your wedding day," Geoffrey told the midwife, who then picked up the phone to Matthew.

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Coutrney Helen George as Trixie Aylward and Olly Rix as Matthew Alyward in Call the Midwife

During their conversation, Matthew revealed that his move to New York was not permanent. Despite this, Trixie was still determined to unite with her husband. "I'm coming out to join you," she said.

While we don't know what the future holds for Trixie and Matthew, HELLO! understands that the door is being left open for actor Olly Rix, who portrays Matthew.

As for Helen's future on the programme beyond series 14, the actress gave an ambiguous response when questioned about her role during an appearance on The One Show in January.

© Matt Towers Matthew left for New York in series 13

In response to a fan asking if she was leaving the drama, Helen said: "Gosh. Look, you have to keep watching until the end of the series. Just see how the character evolves this series and then let's see what happens in the future.

"But I love this show dearly," she added.

Helen also opened up about her career plans during an interview with The Times in November last year. "I don't know what the plan is," said the mum-of-two. "Like in life, you just never know what's going to happen."

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney Helen George confirmed her return to Call the Midwife

Nevertheless, she intends to stay busy. "I get a bit restless when I have too much time. I don't like to ponder my own thoughts," she added.

The BBC has yet to reveal a release date for series 14, although we'd expect the new season to arrive in January 2025.

Call the Midwife is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.