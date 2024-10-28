Call the Midwife teases 'heartache' in season 14 amid exciting update

Call the Midwife has teased "joy, tears, warmth, humour and heartache" in the upcoming 14th season. The BBC period drama shared an update from the show's set on Sunday, revealing that only a "few weeks" of filming remain.

Taking to Instagram with a photo of Judy Parfitt, Laura Main, Linda Bassett and Helen George shooting a scene, the show's social media account teased what's in store for the residents of Poplar when the show returns.

© BBC/Call The Midwife The show shared a look behind the scenes of series 14

The caption read: "The Autumn nights are closing in here at Call the Midwife, and that means there are just a few weeks of filming left on Series 14 before we start the engines on our countdown to the new Christmas Special!!

"The team have been filming in our much-loved church location in London, and they've sent us this intriguing behind-scenes shot. What is Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) up to with that little finger of hers? Does she have a promise to make with her co-stars Laura Main (Shelagh) and Judy Parfitt (Sr Monica Joan)? And will it involve cake?" the caption continued.

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney/BBC The show returns in December

"There's very much a feeling of approaching the finishing line on set - and then comes the best part - showing YOU what we've been up to! The year is now 1970 - the world has changed in many ways, but the babies keep coming, and the need for the Nonnatuns is still all too obvious. x

© Neal Street Productions/Nicky Johnston/BBC The upcoming season is set in 1970

"1970 in Poplar will be bringing you all the joy, tears, warmth, humour and heartache you'd expect from our community. Pinky promise!" the caption concluded.

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "I absolutely love Call the Midwife!!! Cannot wait for the Christmas Special," while others speculated Trixie's storyline after her husband Matthew left for New York. One fan wrote: "Hmmm. I spy Trixie in the background. Alone. Where for art thou Matthew? Written off? Killed off?"

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Coutrney Matthew Alyward left Poplar in series 13

At the end of series 13, Trixie, played by Helen George, revealed that she'd be leaving Poplar to join her husband Matthew in New York, leaving fans concerned about the actor's future in the drama.

However, Helen confirmed that she was "always planning to come back" during an interview in September.

Teasing the upcoming episodes, Helen told Virgin Radio: "It's bigger than ever and I guess it's quite a return for Trixie because she's coming back sans-husband, so that's an interesting twist."

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney Helen George said season 14 is "bigger than ever"

On reprising her character for season 14, the actress added: "It's really nice being back with the girls and being back with the ladies at Nonnatus House. Trixie has been brought back into the fold, which is really fun and where she kind of sits best, I think."

Call the Midwife returns with a Christmas special later this year, followed by series 14 in 2025.