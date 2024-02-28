Is Helen George's Trixie leaving Poplar after Matthew's departure in Call the Midwife?

Helen George's Call the Midwife character, Trixie, was faced with a tough decision at the end of series 13's penultimate episode.

Following her husband Matthew's recent financial struggles, the businessman revealed that he was leaving Poplar for New York after purchasing two warehouses.

While Trixie was irritated that Matthew hadn't consulted her before making such a big decision, her husband was adamant that he'd see a return on his investment within five years, in which case the move would be permanent.

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney Matthew left Poplar in the penultimate episode

"You can choose to stay here and try to support a family on a nurse's wages, or you can choose to go to New York, a fresh start," he told the midwife, adding that she could think about it while he spends the next three to four months setting up in the Big Apple.

Although Trixie said she wasn't quite ready to leave Poplar, is the show hinting at the character's future departure?

WATCH: Helen George talks filming 'hard-hitting' scenes with Olly Rix

Towards the end of last year, reports began circulating about Helen's exit at the end of season 13. At the time, it was confirmed to HELLO! that the actress was not leaving at the end of the series and that the door was being left open for Olly Rix, who plays Matthew.

While we know Trixie won't be leaving Poplar anytime soon, Helen's future in the drama beyond series 13 hasn't been confirmed.

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney Will Trixie follow Matthew to New York?

During an appearance on The One Show in January, Helen gave an ambiguous response when asked about her position on the show.

Responding to a question from a fan asking if she was leaving the drama, Helen said: "Gosh. Look, you have to keep watching until the end of the series. Just see how the character evolves this series and then let's see what happens in the future.

"But I love this show dearly," she added.

© BBC Helen said 'let's wait and see' when asked about her future on the show

This isn't the first time Helen has been asked about her future on the show. Speaking to The Times in November last year, the 39-year-old said: "I don't know what the plan is. Like in life, you just never know what's going to happen."

She went on to say that nevertheless, she will keep herself busy: "I get a bit restless when I have too much time. I don't like to ponder my own thoughts."

It's been an eventful few weeks for Helen, with the actress currently starring in a West End production of The King And I, in which she plays Anna Leonowens.

© Instagram Helen has just a week left in the West End

The six-week season kicked off at the Dominion Theatre on January 20 and only has one week left to go.

Olly Rix showed his support for his co-star by attending a performance of the show earlier this month. "It's great, it's the second time we've watched it," Olly exclusively told HELLO! at the musical's gala night. "It was brilliant, but that was in Richmond so this is a much more grand affair so we're all looking forward to it."

Call the Midwife concludes on Sunday 3 March at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.