Don't Move viewers make same complaint about Netflix's terrifying No.1 thriller

Netflix's new psychological thriller Don't Move landed on our screens this month and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the movie.

Starring Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock, the nail-biting film follows a woman's fight for survival after being injected with a paralytic drug by a killer.

While many fans were glued to their screens, others were left disappointed with the film and called the plot "predicable".

© Vladislav Lepoev / Netflix Kelsey Asbille stars as Iris in Don't Move

Taking to social media, one person penned: "What started as an intense thriller slowly fizzled out with predictable storyline and sequences," while another added: "After a slow start, grabs our attention with intriguing sequences, while some of the plot points are way too familiar and predictable. Also, felt the final act less cathartic than it should be."

A third viewer remarked: "A typical survival thriller with an interesting concept supported by great performances, but played out the most obvious and simple way till the end. Too generic and predictable!!!" while another called the movie a "disappointment".

However, not all viewers felt the storyline was predictable and heaped praise on the gripping thriller. One fan penned: "#DontMove was so good!! Definitely one of Sam Raimi's best films. A twisted thrill ride with a great ending," while another praised the cast, saying both Kelsey and Finn's performances were "excellent".

© Vladislav Lepoev / Netflix Finn Wittrock plays Richard

For those yet to tune into the movie, it follows a woman named Iris, who is grieving the tragic death of her young son when she becomes the latest target of a psychotic serial killer, Richard.

After meeting in the woods, Richard pretends that he is also grieving a major loss and manipulates Iris into a sense of security before injecting her with a paralytic drug. Iris must fight for her life before her body shuts down.

The official synopsis reads: "A grieving woman in a secluded forest encounters a killer who injects her with a paralytic drug. As her body shuts down, her fight for survival begins."

© Vladislav Lepoev / Netflix The film is available on Netflix

Speaking about Finn's performance in the film, producer Sam Raimi told Tudum: "[Finn] is so right for this role because he's so charming. You trust him. Even though people have seen him play the villain, he's got this leading man quality that makes him great across from Kelsey."

He also praised Kelsey's turn as Iris, saying the actress "does such a great job of performing with her eyes and the most subtle movements of her face that it works splendidly".

Don't Move is available to stream on Netflix.