The Diplomat viewers 'so mad' as they make same complaint about season 2

The Diplomat made its highly anticipated return to our screens on Thursday, with Keri Russell reprising her role as no-nonsense US ambassador to the UK, Kate Wyler, as she's launched back into chaos following an explosion in London at the end of season one.

While it's safe to say that fans are loving the new episodes, with many binge-watching the entire season in one sitting, many were disappointed about the length of the series and felt six episodes weren't enough.

WATCH: Keri Russell stars in The Diplomat season 2

Taking to social media, one person asked: "Binge watched the new season of #TheDiplomat and how are they just gonna end it there?!? Just 6 episodes, really?!?!? UGHH," while another wrote: "#TheDiplomat Season 2! First of all, I feel cheated. What is with the 6 episodes? Y’all owe us two more episodes, dammit! Second, casting Allison Janney was a stroke of genius! Third, that ending!"

A third viewer remarked: "Gosh, I so love #TheDiplomat that I hate that we only got 6 episodes of it. I need S3 asap!" while a fourth agreed, penning: "Just finished Season 2 and I'm so mad it was only 6 episodes because it was the best 6 episodes I've watched all year. I'm trying hard to think of something better I've seen in 2024 and honestly I can't! Absolutely amazing and I'm ready for season 3."

© Netflix Keri Russell as Kate Wyler and Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in The Diplomat

Despite the length of the season, fans were full of praise for the show's gripping return, particularly the writing and performances from the cast. One person wrote: "So great that #TheDiplomat has returned for series 2 on @NetflixUK. Brilliant cast and writing," while another commented on the chemistry between leading lady Keri and Rufus Sewell: "#TheDiplomat Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell just bring it in every second they are on - the chemistry is one of a kind."

© Netflix Rory Kinnear plays Nicol Trowbridge

Others expressed their excitement for season three, which went into production earlier this month. One person penned: "#TheDiplomat season 2 knocked it out of the park. I need season 3 in my veins now," while another added: "Can we please get Season 3 of #TheDiplomat tomorrow!"

For those yet to watch the political thriller, it's set in the high-stakes world of foreign relations and follows Kate Wyler, who is assigned as the US ambassador to the UK amid an international crisis. She must juggle her high-profile new job with her rocky marriage to former diplomat Hal.

© Netflix Ali Ahn plays Eidra Park

The new episodes pick up from the shocking season one finale that saw a deadly explosion in the heart of London shatter Kate's world.

The synopsis continues: "Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and a team that split apart, Kate's worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn't come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government.

© Netflix Allison Janney plays Grace

"As she chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British foreign secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney)."

The Diplomat is available to stream on Netflix.