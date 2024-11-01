Will Reeve delivers exciting news about venture away from GMA

Will Reeve shared an update on Friday and fans were delighted for him.

The ABC correspondent took to Instagram stories with a message about the documentary on his famous father's life.

He revealed Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story has been longlisted for the 2025 Cinema Eye Honors Audience Choice Award.

Will proudly made the announcement stating: "Super/Man is on the long list for a cool thing," and then urged his social media followers to take the time to "please vote."

The star was only 12 when the Superman star died at the age of 52, nine years after being paralyzed from the neck down in an equestrian accident.

© Instagram/Super/Man Super/Man has been long-listed for the 2025 Cinema Eye Honors Audience Choice Award

His mom, Dana, passed away 18 months later.

The documentary features home family videos of Will's childhood and of his parents before he was born. Will told Jimmy Kimmel how special it was to see those moments.

"I hadn't seen anything, really. I remembered the moments," he said. "Because there was always a camera around. But a lot of it from when I was ...before I was born was a real gift to me. Because I hadn't seen any of the behind-the-scenes Superman stuff and all that."

© Getty Images Will has been promoting the documentary about his late dad

Will continued: '"There's so much footage from all of my dad's life. And from my life as well. It's really intimate portrait of a very human story and that means a lot to us. But I think there's plenty that never was filmed and just daily life. One thing that I really wish that I had been either alive to see this or someone had filmed it. This was way pre-TMZ days."

One moment he wished had been captured was his dad's real life superhero moment.

© Getty Images Will was three when his dad was paralyzed

"My dad was already known as Superman and he was in New York," he explained. "He was a regular guy, he took his bike around. He went into a coffee shop or something. Left his bike outside and noticed out of the corner of his eye someone had stolen the bike.

"And so he sprints out of the coffee shop and chases the person down, throws them onto the hood of a car, and the person looks up and goes, 'I'm so sorry, Superman!', I really wish there was footage of that."

© Getty Images Will as a child with his parents Christopher and Dana Reeve

Speaking about the love he had for his mom, Will said: "My mom was the best. There is no Christopher Reeve story without Dana Reeve."

He also credited her for caring for her dad after his accident.

© Getty Will with his siblings Matthew and Alexandra

"My mom had no handbook when my dad was injured," he added. "She was about the age I am now. I'm 32. She was about 33, 34. She was thrust into this void, this abyss, oh, my god, this man I love is paralyzed.

"There was no handbook, didn't know what to do and she helped create the handbook that's now in hospitals and rehab centers around the country."