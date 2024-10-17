Will Reeve is a familiar face on TV where his good looks and charming demeanour have made him a popular star.

But the handsome news anchor was once left red-faced by an on-air moment he described as "mortifying."

In 2020, Will had been working with ABC for two years and was building his career as a TV correspondent.

Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Will called in via video to weigh in on a segment on pharmacies of the future.

He appeared on screen to talk to Michael Strahan and Amy Robach who were in the New York studio.

At first glance, Will looked dapper, wearing a shirt and blazer. But eagle-eyed fans soon noticed his casual appearance from the waist down.

Will had the camera angled to reveal he was pantless.

Social media lit up with fans telling Will to "put some pants on," as he sat in a pair of tiny shorts.

Many believed he was hosting in his underpants but Will insisted they were "gym shorts."

© Getty Images Will is now a familiar face on GMA

After the moment went viral, Will poked fun at the incident and took to X — which was Twitter at the time — and shared a screenshot along with the message: "I have ARRIVED. In the most hilariously mortifying way possible."

He further addressed the situation with a post that read: "Trying to be efficient I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning. The camera angle, along with friends, family, and several hundred strangers on the social media made me rethink my morning routine.

© Getty Images Will with some of his GMA co-stars

"Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome. Now, back to work. Wearing pants."

Will took the moment in his stride, and admits he's glad he could bring joy to viewers in the morning.

© Getty Images Will normally cuts a dapper figure

"It was just an unfortunate sequence of technical events that led to my frame being a little too wide on national television for a blip," he said in an interview with Bedfird & New Canaan magazine. "But I’m glad that it made some people smile during a difficult time.

GMA presenters at a glance Robin Roberts Started her career as a sports anchor for local television, becoming GMA co-anchor in 2005. George Stephanopolous Served as White House communications director during the Bill Clinton administration, joining GMA as political commentator in 2009. Ginger Zee Chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent for ABC News, joining GMA in 2013. Michael Strahan Started his career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, joining the show in 2016. Lara Spencer Correspondent for Nightline and ABC News, and television producer for her own DuffKat Media, joining GMA in 2011.

"I'm so grateful to ABC and the public for being supportive, and seeing it as nothing more than a harmless, even funny, and definitely embarrassing moment. It’s a moment I’ll always remember…and that several of my friends and colleagues will anyway never let me forget."