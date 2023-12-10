I'm a Celebrity 2023 final LIVE: Nigel Farage, Tony Bellew and Sam Thompson compete for jungle crown

It's the final of I'm a Celebrity 2023!
Our finalists are Nigel Farage, Tony Bellew and Sam Thompson.
Only one of them will be crowned this year's King of the Jungle. But who will it be?
It's a home run!
Nigel managed to make it through Panic Pit, meaning all three finalists get to feast on their chosen meals in camp tonight. Well done team!
Nigel takes on Panic Pit
It's Nigel's turn now and he's taking on Panic Pit. For every two minutes he stays down the snake-infested pit, he'll win a star - the first three for all desserts, the fourth for a drink and the fifth for a treat.
Sam wins all five stars after chowing down on pig's vagina and a camel's toe
Eating trials really don't come much worse than this - fish eye AND pig's vagina?!
Luckily, Ant, Dec, Tony and Nigel were on hand with their rendition of JLS's 'Everybody in Love' as a form of encouragement.
Sam took it like a champ and managed to chow down on all five dishes, winning all three main courses, as well as his drink and treat. Although, I'm not sure Sam will have much of an appetite after that...
Sam faces Bushtucker Bonanza
It looks like Sam's drawn the short straw for his final trial as he's facing the eating challenge, Bushtucker Bonanza.
The presenter will be presented with five dishes, which each represent one star. The first three stars are for main courses for camp, while the fourth star is for his drink and the fifth is for a treat.
Five stars in the bag for Tony
He might not have enjoyed his final trial, but Tony still managed to win all five stars!
Tony takes on Stakeout
For Tony's challenge, he'll be strapped down to a giant plate. To win stars, Tony must stay on for as long as possible whilst various critters join him.
For every two minutes, Tony wins a star - the first three are for all three starters, the fourth is for a drink of Tony's choice and the fifth is for a special treat.
The campmates face their final Bushtucker trial
It's time for the finalists to face one last Bushtucker trial! They'll all face a "classic" challenge, according to Ant and Dec, with starters, main courses, desserts, drinks and treats up for grabs if they win.
Josie Gibson leaves camp
Josie Gibson narrowly missed out on a place in the 2023 final when she became the seventh campmate to be eliminated from the jungle.
With Josie gone, Sam, Tony and Nigel are officially this year's finalists.
On making it to the last hurdle, Tony said in the Bush Telegraph: "Did I ever think I'd get to the final three? Not a chance, no. I can't put into words how grateful I am."
Who will win this year's series?
As it stands, Sam Thompson is the favourite to win this year's series.
Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: "Sam Thompson has been the market favourite to win I'm A Celebrity since the beginning of the second week and remains the clear frontrunner going into tonight’s final.
"The Made in Chelsea star is just 4/11 to win the Jungle Crown tonight, giving him clear breathing space in the betting ahead of Nigel Farage (4/1) and Tony Bellew (9/2)."
A closer look at the three finalists
Sam Thompson
It didn't take long for Sam Thompson to become a firm favourite amongst both his campmates and the viewers at home. The former Made in Chelsea star has become a staple of camp life, loved for his Labrador-like energy and sunny disposition. During his time in the jungle, Sam has kept up the camp morale and even opened up about his ADHD diagnosis. He also developed an unlikely but very sweet bromance with fellow finalist Tony.
Nigel Farage
Who knew Nigel Farage would make it to the grand final? The former politician's appearance on the programme caused a fair amount of controversy when the series debuted in November, and despite clashing with some of his campmates, including Nella Rose and fellow finalist Sam, Nigel has managed to win over the public and make it to the final episode. His camp highlights include exposing his bare bottom in the jungle shower, as well as his emotional reunion with his daughter Isabelle.
Tony Bellew
Former professional boxer Tony Bellew has shown his sensitive side in camp over the past few weeks and has firmly established himself as the camp patriarch, lending support to his fellow contestants. One of his most memorable moments was when he and Nigel took part in a gruesome eating trial which saw the pair attempt to drink an array of stomach-churning concoctions. While Nigel took it in his stride, Tony repeatedly gagged and struggled to keep the drinks down, leaving his campmates and the viewers at home in stitches.
Welcome to the I'm a Celebrity 2023 final!
The 2023 series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! draws to a close tonight after three weeks of stomach-churning bush tucker trials, heated camp rows and top-notch banter from Ant and Dec.
This year's finalists are Nigel Farage, Tony Bellew and Sam Thompson, who will battle it out in Sunday's show for the chance to be named the King of the Jungle. But who will walk away with the coveted crown?