I'm a Celebrity 2023 final LIVE: Nigel Farage, Tony Bellew and Sam Thompson compete for jungle crown

Sam Thompson

It didn't take long for Sam Thompson to become a firm favourite amongst both his campmates and the viewers at home. The former Made in Chelsea star has become a staple of camp life, loved for his Labrador-like energy and sunny disposition. During his time in the jungle, Sam has kept up the camp morale and even opened up about his ADHD diagnosis. He also developed an unlikely but very sweet bromance with fellow finalist Tony.

Nigel Farage

Who knew Nigel Farage would make it to the grand final? The former politician's appearance on the programme caused a fair amount of controversy when the series debuted in November, and despite clashing with some of his campmates, including Nella Rose and fellow finalist Sam, Nigel has managed to win over the public and make it to the final episode. His camp highlights include exposing his bare bottom in the jungle shower, as well as his emotional reunion with his daughter Isabelle.

Tony Bellew

Former professional boxer Tony Bellew has shown his sensitive side in camp over the past few weeks and has firmly established himself as the camp patriarch, lending support to his fellow contestants. One of his most memorable moments was when he and Nigel took part in a gruesome eating trial which saw the pair attempt to drink an array of stomach-churning concoctions. While Nigel took it in his stride, Tony repeatedly gagged and struggled to keep the drinks down, leaving his campmates and the viewers at home in stitches.

