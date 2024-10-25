Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I'm A Celebrity faces major blow as rumoured star 'pulls out'
Ant and Dec for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

The show returns to ITV on Sunday 17 November

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
1 hour ago
A rumoured I'm A Celebrity contestant lined up for this year's series is said to have pulled out of the show with just weeks to go. 

It's been reported that Tommy Fury, the former Love Island star and professional boxer, was expected to fly to the jungle to take part in this year's series but has withdrawn after receiving a better offer. 

Tommy boxing against KSI in October 2023 © Getty Images
Tommy Fury has reportedly pulled out of the line-up

According to The Sun, the 25-year-old had been in talks with the ITV show for months before being offered a more lucrative project, with speculation rife that he pulled out to take part in a boxing match with KSI.

Earlier this month, Tommy fuelled rumours that he would be heading to Australia after keeping his cards close to his chest when asked about the speculation. "Listen, a lot of things in my life, it's like a rollercoaster at the minute, there's so many things that I might do; could he be doing this, could he be doing that?" he told Heart Radio "To be honest with you, I don't know what I'm doing this afternoon."

tommy fury and molly-mae on red carpet© Getty Images
Tommy recently split from Molly-Mae after five years

Tommy is just one of 11 rumoured stars in this year's line-up, with celebrities such as Reverend Richard Coles, Coleen Rooney and Tulisa speculated to be taking part in the show, which returns to ITV on Sunday, 17tNovember at 9.00pm.

The news comes just two months after Tommy split from Molly-Mae Hague, whom he met on the 2019 series of Love Island, after five years together. 

WATCH: Molly Mae and Tommy Fury announce their split

Taking to social media in August, Molly penned: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority," she continued, before thanking fans for their support. 

Tommy Fury in a black zip up and Molly-Mae in a white jumpsuit with her hair in a ponytail© Getty
Tommy and Molly-Mae announced their split in August

Meanwhile, Tommy, who shares his one-year-old daughter Bambi with Molly, wrote in a separate statement: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad.

"Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our families’ privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

