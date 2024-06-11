James Martin's departure from Saturday Morning explained

James Martin is stepping back from his hit cooking show, Saturday Morning, but it's not goodbye forever. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the TV chef bid adieu for the summer and promised to return with new episodes in August.

© Instagram James Martin revealed that he's heading on his summer holidays

Sharing photos from the set, James, 51, wrote: "Thank you all for tuning in as we air the last show of this series before the summer break! We look forward to August and returning with more amazing guests and chefs for you! Thank you."

Sparking a major reaction, James' followers wished him well on Instagram. "Have a lovely break James and thank you so much for having me on!" commented food writer, Meliz Berg.

"Thank you, James and all the production team! Always a treat to be on the show! Get some rest! A bientot," replied renowned baker, Richard Bertinet.

With James on hiatus, the presenter has been posting highlights from his summer break, and on Monday revealed that he'd been busy at a lunch service function held at the Lygon Arms in the Cotswolds.

"Wonderful lunch service function here today! A special place and thanks team for making it special for our customers!" he penned on Instagram. According to his website, James is currently partnered with the historic hotel and has even curated a special menu for the Lygon Arms.

Away from work, James resides in the leafy county of Hampshire, so we imagine his summer break will also include downtime at home. The property, which is where James films Saturday Morning, sits on 1.5 acres of land and boasts seven bedrooms, an outdoor kitchen and a greenhouse. Click here for a look inside.

© Instagram James resides in Hampshire

For James, privacy is paramount, and his home serves as a welcome respite when he's away from the cameras. Speaking on the Spooning with Mark Wogan podcast in May, the celebrated chef shared some advice he received from Sir Cliff Richard.

"I was actually talking to... Cliff Richard and he said, 'The private life is your separate. That's the only domain you've got where you can just be...That's your domain'," recalled James.

© Graham Stone/Shutterstock For the TV chef, privacy is paramount

"And so when I got my house, I said build big gates. Not iron gates, not see-through. Wooden gates. So when I go back home, when you get that bang behind, I feel that that's my space."

In previous years, James lived with his long-term girlfriend, Louise Davies, at the Hampshire property but as of December 2023, the pair have parted ways, and remain good friends.

© Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock In December 2023, it was confirmed that James and Louise Davies had split

Following James' split from Louise, the 51-year-old has continued to reside and film in the garage at his home, and he's also found love with personal trainer, Kim Johnson.

The couple – who were first linked in March 2024 – have been photographed out and about in London on several occasions, and with James enjoying his summer holidays, we imagine he's looking forward to relaxing with his girlfriend.