James Martin shares happy news amid cancer battle

James Martin shared some happy news on Monday evening when he announced his show won a TV Choice Award.

Taking to his Instagram account, the TV chef, 51, revealed James Martin's Saturday Morning won the award for 'Best Food Show' this year.

James shared the good news with fans on Instagram

Captioning a photo from the event, James penned: "We did it! Thanks to all who voted."

James has taken a step back from his television career since November while he undergoes treatment for cancer.

Announcing the news at the time, while performing in Liverpool. He told them: "On a personal note, I just wanted to say thank you for 30 years of television.

"For me personally, I've been through a lot of [expletive] with cancer but I'm getting sorted at the end of next month. I will be back fighting at the end of February but I'm going on a little bit of a break to get that sorted. I just wanted to say thank you for all your support and all your messages." James had an operation to remove facial cancer in 2018.

© Shutterstock The TV chef has recently stepped back from his television commitments

Shortly after his revelation, James wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I just wanted to take this chance to say thank you for all (and there have been thousands) of the amazing messages I've had over the last few weeks. It's been a pleasure to be on the road with an amazing bunch, appearing night after night for a fantastic group of people… all of you!

News of James' cancer first broke when he issued a public apology over the way he spoke to his crew in a series of voice recordings obtained by the Sun.

In response to the recordings, he explained: "I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn't do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming. Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments."

James insisted he "sincerely apologised" to the crew at the time of the incident.