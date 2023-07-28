James Martin reveals secret cancer diagnosis amid ‘bullying’ allegations

The former Saturday Kitchen star recently came under fire for how he treated staff on set…

James Martin has revealed that he has to undergo "regular treatments" for cancer, which he was first diagnosed with in 2018.

The TV chef made the shock revelation in response to an audio tape obtained by The Sun that hears James rant at staff after a drain was blocked at his home during filming for James Martin's Saturday Morning.

James also presents a segment on This Morning

In response to the audio, which he shared with the publication and on Twitter, James revealed that the time at which the clip was taken was one of the most "difficult periods of his life" having also dealt with the death of his grandfather and his home being burgled by a group of masked men.

He explained: "I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn't do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming. Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments."

James insisted he "sincerely apologised" to the crew at the time of the incident, and went on to detail having to miss his late grandparent's funeral due to work commitments, as well as learning that his partner Louise was home alone when the incident with masked burglars occurred.

He added: "All this stress I was in a very emotional state, and when after filming in early January 2018 I discovered my home had been flooded while filming, I was extremely upset. I can only say I am human and following a build-up of personal life pressure. I admit that I overreacted regarding the damage to my home."

© Getty James shared that his partner Louise was home alone at the time of the burglary

The statement followed James being accused of "intimidating behaviour" on set while filming his recent show, Spanish Adventures, according to a report by Deadline.

The publication reported that ITV received a complaint in May about his conduct towards production staff and crew on set. It came five years after an initial complaint was made regarding the incident that occurred on the set of his Saturday Morning series in 2018.

The incident took place at James' home

A representative for production company Blue Marlin TV, which James runs with his agent, told HELLO!: "An unfortunate incident occurred after filming James Martin's Saturday Morning in 2018 where James' home was badly damaged. Blue Marlin Television accepted responsibility.

"Following this and some issues filming James Martin's Spanish Adventures, James and Blue Marlin Television agree that lessons have been learned which have been discussed with members of the team and with ITV.

"Blue Marlin Television and James Martin have taken on board ITV's recommendations and their sharing of best practice, and are in the process of fully implementing. Since the 2018 incident, Blue Marlin Television has continued to film over 500 shows at James' home. Blue Marlin Television remains committed to ensuring the welfare of all those with whom they work is of the utmost priority."