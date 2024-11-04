Viewers have the same reaction to Martha Stewart's 'wild' comments in new documentary

Fans have been full of praise for Netflix's new documentary on Martha Stewart, Martha, which chronicles the highs and lows of the household name's incredible life—from working as a stockbroker to becoming America's first self-made female billionaire, to her subsequent downfall and prison term.

Fans have been full of praise for the documentary, with one calling it "wild," while others are admitting they are "inspired" by Martha's stories of rebranding after a major life upheaval.

WATCH: Martha details the life of Martha Stewart

Martha, the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, was a hugely successful businesswoman, TV personality, and writer before serving five months in prison for fraud in relation to the ImClone stock trading case, which viewers of the documentary labelled a "witch hunt" on social media.

Taking to X to discuss, one person wrote: "Watching this #martha documentary is wild. The witch-hunting of successful women? Tale as old as time and deeply disturbing to watch." Another person added: "Stayed up late to watch #Martha on Netflix, and I loved every minute! Her story is incredibly inspiring—truly the OG boss babe. So admirable!"

Martha opened up about her sentencing

A third person added: "Just watched that #Martha documentary on Netflix & I’m honestly so inspired. If @MarthaStewart can rebrand & rebuild in her 70s & be so relatable, why can’t anyone? And the system did her so dirty. SMH. I think I have a new role model."

Martha Stewart opened up about her life in the documentary

Martha was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of an agency proceeding, and making false statements to federal investigators. Among the witnesses was one of her best friends, who testified against her during the court case.

Martha Stewart in Martha.

In the documentary, Martha shared her perspective on her conviction. After recounting the jury's verdict of guilty, she said: "The New York Post lady was there just looking so smug. She had written horrible things during the entire trial. She's dead now, thank goodness."

Martha Stewart spent five months in prison

She also revealed that her daughter collapsed upon hearing the verdict, adding: "It was so horrifying to me that I had to go through that to be a trophy for these idiots in the US Attorney's office. Those prosecutors should have been put in a Cuisinart and put on high. I was a trophy. A prominent woman, the first billionaire woman in America, we got her."