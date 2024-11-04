Is Rivals returning for season 2? David Tennant's hit Disney+ show's future revealed

Rivals is the latest Disney+ show that everyone has been talking about - but while fans have been loving the plot, costumes and 80s soundtrack - the big question is whether it will return for a second season. Find out everything we know so far - plus our big questions for season two that need answering…

How did Rivals season one conclude?

It's fair to say that the season finale was jam packed - so spoiler alert if you still need to watch! In the season one finale, Declan O'Hara and Rupert Campbell-Black's bid to take over the Corinium TV franchise with their new network Venturer successfully gets through the first round.

WATCH: David Tennant and Aidan Turner star in trailer for Disney+'s Rivals

Furious, Tony Bellingham confronts Cameron, who he realises has betrayed him and has been sleeping with his greatest enemy, Rupert. After aggressively confronting her, Cameron defends herself by hitting him with a TV award, leaving him badly wounded, or even dead.

Meanwhile, Declan's wife Maud leaves to return to London after being fed up with her life following Declan around, while Lizzie finally embarks on an affair with Fred. Rupert finally gives in to his attraction for Taggie, and the pair share a kiss - despite Rupert needing to keep his relationship with Cameron going for the sake of Venturer.

© Disney+ Alex Hassell and Emily Atack

Finally, Charles Fairburn and Gerald Middleton also reignite their relationship while keeping it a secret - and Sarah Stratton struggles with her pregnancy, which could be the result of an affair with Lizzie's husband James Vereker.

Is season two happening?

While the show's return hasn't officially been confirmed Disney+'s senior vice-president has strongly suggested that it will be back for round two, telling the Times: "You'd have to be living in a cave not to have come across Rivals...everyone's talking about it. I've seriously never known anything like it. But it's been on the platform for just over a week, so give us a chance, but hopefully more news to come. Suffice to say, we love the show."

© Disney+ Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara in Rivals

The show's cast have also expressed an interest, with Danny Dyer telling Radio Times: "We might be busy on the second series of Rivals so you know, Walford or Rivals – maybe I can do both." Victoria Smurfit added: "I’d want a season 3 and 4. You’ve got so many glorious characters to follow."

Speaking about looking at Cameron's future in season two, Nafessa Williams told TV Insider: "I would really like to explore where the relationship is going to go with Rupert and also see where her career is going to go. She’s got herself in some hot [expletive] and I’d like to really see, first just see how we get out of this pickle with, is he dead or is he alive? And if so, I think we either see her in jail or we see her kind of dodge whatever Tony is going to throw her way.""

© Disney Plus / Robert Viglasky Aidan Turner in Rivals

The show's screenwriter Dominic Treadwell-Collins also hinted about season two, saying: "There’s more of the book. I’m always planning. I’ve laid down bombs throughout. At the end of Episode 4, when Declan has been interviewing Rupert, he’s got this envelope and we don’t know what’s in this envelope.

"And you see when he burns it, the name Perdita. We’ve talked about the Cooperverse and always thought, how can we hopefully run with these characters and see more from them? We’ve laid down a lot of Easter eggs."

What has the fan response been?

Taking to social media, plenty of fans have been full of praise for the show - and are calling for season two. One person posted: "Just finished Rivals and lemme just say… WHAT. A. RIDE. All the juicy drama, the high stakes, everything was SO good. The whole ensemble cast was amazing and my fave, DT as Tony Baddingham, he absolutely crushed it.

© Disney+ Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham in Rivals

"This show NEEDS a season 2, there’s so much more story to tell," while another wrote: "Been a little over 24 hours since i finished #rivals and i just CANNOT stop thinking about it i need rupert and taggie to be ENDGAME I BEG season 2 asap pls."

A third person wrote: "Just finished watching Rivals. WTF was that ending? I really hope there’s a season 2 because there’s so much unresolved. David was wonderful to watch even if you kinda hate his character #Rivals," while another posted: "I hope you all have been watching Rivals because I haven’t stopped thinking about for two weeks since I first binged it and I desperately need a season 2 for more Rupert and Taggie (and Aidan Turner’s mustache that changed my entire opinion on mustaches)."