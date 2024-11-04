Heretic: the ending of Hugh Grant's disturbing horror explained

The story follows two Mormon women, Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton, as they spent their days trying to convert people to their faith. They have a list of people who have expressed an interest in converting, with Mr Reed being the last on their list.

Visiting his house, he promises that his wife is baking a pie in the kitchen. The trio discuss Mormonism and theology - with Sister Paxton claiming that when she dies, she would like to be a butterfly and rest on the fingers of the people she loves to let them know she's there.

The women become increasingly uncomfortable by the lack of another woman present in the room, which they requested before they came into the house. While Mr Reed goes to 'check on his wife and the pie', the girls spot that the candle that has been burning blueberry pie smell, and that they can't escape through the front door, which has been deadlocked.

They politely ask Mr Reed if they can leave, and - after a long explanation about his obsession with theology and his disappointment in every religion - except the "one true religion" that he has discovered - he gives them a choice to leave through the back of his house by choosing between two doors labelled 'belief' and 'disbelief'.