Severance season two: plot, release date and more revealed

Severance is back in business! With a second season on the cards, our favourite macrodata refiners – Mark S, Helly R, Dylan G and Irving B – are dealing with the fallout of their 'overtime' plan.

Slated for release in 2025, the doors to Lumon Industries will officially reopen in January, but until then, we've created the ultimate guide to series two. From the plot to the premiere date and new additions to the cast, here's what you need to know about the sci-fi thriller's latest instalment…

Release date

Following THAT epic season one finale, fans can find out what happens next on January 17. Set to air weekly, Apple TV+ has 10 episodes waiting in the wings, and we can't wait to tune in. Click the video below for a glimpse of what's to come.

Severance season two – teaser trailer

Plot

MDR have a lot of work to do. After glimpsing their 'outies' lives, Mark, Helly and Irving are forced to head back to the office, where Mr Milchick and co are waiting. Under constant surveillance at Lumon, season two will no doubt trace the aftermath of their 'overtime' which resulted in a number of revelations. Let's recap.

One – Irvin's outie is a retired military man with an adorable dog, a super cool car, and an obsession with tracking down fellow Lumon employees. He also learns that his work crush, Burt G, is in a relationship.

© Apple TV+ By the season one finale Mark, Helly, Dylan and Irving had all learned something about their 'outies'

Two – Helly's real name is Helena Eagan, aka the daughter of Lumon CEO James Eagen. To her horror, Helly's 'outie' entered the Severence programme to promote it. In the final moments of season one, she did everything she could to sabotage it, announcing at the company gala that the 'innies' are deeply unhappy on the severed floor.

Three – Mark gets to meet his sister, Devon, brother-in-law Ricken, and niece, Eleanor. He also realises that his boss, Harmony Cobel, has been masquerading as his neighbour, Mrs. Selvig. After telling Devon that something bad is going on at Lumon, Mark is encouraged to go to the press, before discovering that his outie's late wife, Gemma, is actually Ms. Casey, who is currently trapped on the severed floor.

© Apple TV+ Season two will explore Mark and Helly's feelings for each other

Speaking about their plans for season two, director Ben Stiller told Variety that the writers will explore Mark's feelings for Helly, as well as Ms. Casey. "We're starting to root for him and Helly, but now we also want to root for Outie Mark to find his wife. That's an interesting juxtaposition and conflict we'll explore in the second season."

The show's creator Dan Erickson, also confirmed to the Thrillist that the mysterious goat room is "part of a bigger thing" that will definitely be explored.

Cast

Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken are all expected to return. Meanwhile, there are some new additions.

© Eamonn M. McCormack Gwendoline Christie has joined the cast as a new Lumon employee

Meanwhile, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever, Bob Balaban, Alia Shawkat, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and John Noble have joined the cast. While details surrounding their characters are being kept under wraps, fans have surmised that Gwendoline Christine could be playing the new head of the Optics & Design department based on a first look of her Lumon uniform in the trailer.