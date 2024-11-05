Morning Live star Gethin Jones reveals 'awful' TV moment that has left him 'cringing ever since'

Gethin Jones has had a long career on TV, so we're not surprised that some of his past live TV moments might make him cringe now!

Chatting on Morning Live, the TV presenter opened up about his experience taking part in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2007, and how he thought one of his performances was particularly "awful".

WATCH: Gethin Jones thanks fans for 'love and support' after sharing exciting news with Morning Live's Helen Skelton

While chatting to Strictly pro Neil Jones, who was a guest on the show on Tuesday morning, the group watched a throwback clip of Gethin performing with his pro dance partner Camilla Dallerup. explainig: "We're doing the kick and the twist. It's not good.

© Photo: Getty Images Gethin on Strictly

"This is the first dance I've ever did on Strictly. I was halfway through that dance thinking, 'This is brilliant, I've remembered all of my steps.' I was thinking, 'This could be the first maximum score they've ever had.' I walk over to the judges looking at Camilla like, 'I've got this in the bag love.' Then Craig gives me a four!"

© BBC Gethin Jones on Morning Live

He continued: "I'm trying to hide my face with the shock like, 'Have you not seen the dance I've just done?! I'm nailing this!' Then I watched it back and thought, 'Oh my goodness, that wasn't even worth a four.' It was awful and I've been cringing ever since.

Neil critiqued his performance, telling Gethin that he looked at the floor too much during the routine. However, Gethin didn't do too badly in the competition at all, eventually coming in third place. He returned to the Strictly dancefloor in 2009 for a Christmas special.