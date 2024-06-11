BBC Breakfast star hints at presenter taking part in 2024 Strictly Come Dancing

Morning Live star Gethin Jones has put forward a colleague for Strictly Come Dancing 2024, saying that he has the “most rhythm” out of anyone at BBC News.

Gethin appeared in a BBC Breakfast segment on Tuesday alongside his co-star Helen Skelton, when they spoke about an upcoming piece about BBC newsreader Clive Myrie’s travel series when the discussion came up, with Helen explaining: “Clive Myrie tells us about heading to the Caribbean for his new travel series and if busting moves to Jamaican dance hall music has inspired him to consider Strictly.”

Gethin suggested that Clive would be perfect for Strictly

Poking fun at Helen, who was a runner-up on the show back in 2022, Gethin said: “I think out of all of the BBC news readers that I know, Clive has the most rhythm I would say, pretty much, out of everyone I know from BBC News.”

Jon Kay and Sally Nugent were chuckling at Helen’s shocked reaction back in the studio, with Jon exclaiming: “We’re definitely not going to argue with that!” Pretending to be outraged, Sally joked: “What’s he saying?!”

© Production Clive is set to star in a travel show

Jon replied: “You’ve got rhythm, you’ve shown us your rhythm.”

Sally and Jon also discussed the exciting news that Amy Dowden would be returning to the show in 2024, with Sally saying: “But the great news that we want to talk about this morning is of course, the return of Amy Dowden. It's great to see her back on the show.”

© Shutterstock Amy Dowden is returning to Strictly

Amy, who was undergoing treatment for breast cancer, missed the 2023 series and spoke about her delight at returning to the series, saying: “I’m so happy and grateful to be back on @bbcstrictly. MY HEART IS SO HAPPY. The best team on and off the dance floor. I can’t wait to be back doing what I love most in the world, dancing! Feel blessed and more excited than EVER. Bring it on! Thank you @bbcstrictly for your support always.”

Meanwhile, fans were shocked when it was confirmed that Giovanni would not be returning, in the weeks following an investigation into misconduct on the show. His 2023 partner Amanda Abbington quit the show mid-way last year and has since claimed that the dancing pro was “nasty” during their rehearsals.

Responding to the reports, Giovanni wrote: “You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week… No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be.

"This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners.” He added that he looked forward to clearing his name.