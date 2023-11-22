BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent announced in Strictly Christmas special line-up – details

Sally Nugent is swapping the BBC Breakfast sofa for the Strictly ballroom floor in this year's Christmas special.

The popular dancing show has announced the first three celebrities taking part in the annual festive episode, which will see the ballroom floor transformed into a winter wonderland.

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing's most amazing perfect 40 dances

Joining Sally in this year's line-up are broadcaster Dan Snow and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick.

Sally, who fronts BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday each week, will be paired with Graziano Di Prima.

On joining the festive line-up, the 52-year-old said: "I am thrilled and slightly terrified to be taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. I'm hoping the judges will be kind - and filled with Christmas spirit. And I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night."

© BBC Sally Nugent will be partnered with Graziano Di Prima

The journalist has covered some of the biggest news and sports stories over the past 20 years, including the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, two FIFA World Cups in Germany and South Africa, and Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the 2021 US Open tennis championship.

More recently, she has worked with former sports stars who have been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Dan, who is best known for hosting history documentaries on the BBC and Channel 5, will be partnered with Nadiya Bychkova.

© BBC Dan Snow is a historian and broadcaster

The TV presenter, who is also a best-selling author and entrepreneur, said: "I am absolutely terrified about hitting the dance floor. But I love getting out of my comfort zone and I've always wanted to learn how to dance properly. So I thought it was now or never!"

Jamie, who is best known for his portrayal of Jay Brown in the BBC soap EastEnders, will team up with Nancy Xu for the upcoming special.

MORE: Inside Ellie Leach's lavish Manchester home away from the Strictly ballroom

The award-winning actor, who has played Jay for 17 years, said: "I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. From Walford to a Waltz, I can't wait to learn a new skill and put my dancing to the test. I’m hoping to spread Christmas cheer and have a good laugh with my professional dancer…get me on that dancefloor!"

© BBC Jamie Borthwick is known for his role on EastEnders

Sally, Dan and Jamie will be joined by three more celebrities for the upcoming special, who are yet to be revealed. The show promises to "dazzle audiences with a magical blend of dance, glitter, and festive cheer as six brand new celebrity contestants take to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2023".

Each of the six couples will perform a "festive fuelled routine" in a bid to impress the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting studio audience and become this year's Christmas champion.

The Strictly Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.