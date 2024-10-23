Gethin Jones thanks fans for 'love and support' as he shares exciting news with Morning Live co-star Helen Skelton

Congratulations are in order for Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton and the entire Morning Live team as the show celebrates its fourth birthday.

Taking to the show's official social media page, Gethin and Helen thanked fans for their support over the past few years and encouraged viewers to send in their favourite moments from the programme.

In a video filmed in the Salford-based studio, Gethin shared the exciting announcement: "Morning Live is four years old!"

© BBC Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones celebrated the show's fourth birthday with a video message on social media

Chiming in, Helen said: "We have been alongside you through a pandemic, a cost of living crisis, a change of government and so much more."

Thanking viewers for their dedication to the show, Gethin continued: "And we just wanted to say a huge thank you for watching, for sharing your stories, and helping us help you every morning at 9.30am on BBC One."

© BBC/James Stack Helen and Gethin host the show with Michelle Ackerley

Helen added: "Here's to to our fifth year of health, finance, consumer advice, cooking, dancing. The list goes on."

Sharing their appreciation, Gethin concluded: "Thanks again for all your love and support. We couldn't do it without you. And if you would, please send us your favourite moments from the show. We'd love to hear from you."

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their show highlights and praised the presenting team. One person penned: "Happy 4th Birthday! Love watching every day, my highlights are watching Xand and Gethin doing Strictly Fitness, they brighten my day," while another added: "Can't think of one moment but know I miss it when not on. Great team, very special. Happy birthday!"

© Getty The trio are good friends on and off screen

A third fan commented: "Love this programme watched it from the start. Love the chemistry between Gethin and Helen as presenters and the banter between Gethin and Dr. Xand."

Helen and Gethin are the show's main hosts alongside Michelle Ackerley. It's no surprise that the on-screen chemistry between all three hosts is often praised by fans considering the close bond they share off-screen.

Sharing an insight into their strong real-life friendships, Michelle, who was previously flatmates with Helen, told MailOnline in March this year: "It's a feeling of being safe, like you're in good hands. So even though it's live TV you can feel comfy in that space, knowing we've got each other's backs. I'm working with my mates, it's the dream scenario."

© Instagram Helen and Michelle became permanent main hosts in January

Gethin went on to say: "Even the team on Morning Live are genuine friends now. We've learnt empathy together on air. I'm even inviting myself on Michelle's extended honeymoon in Fiji this year."

The trio even holidayed together this summer in the Lake District. Taking to Instagram with a carousel of snaps from their fun-filled mini-break, including one of the hosts frolicking about in the lake, Gethin penned: "Perfect few days with these gems! We walked, talked, swam, paddled, ate, drank, ate, ran, swam, played football, rugby and some other games that haven’t been named yet!"