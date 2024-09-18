Gethin Jones unexpectedly interrupts BBC Breakfast in major technical blunder

Gethin Jones unexpectedly interrupted Wednesday's edition of BBC Breakfast when an audio clip of the Welsh presenter played over the top of weather presenter Matt Taylor's forecast.

Hosts Jon Kay and Nina Warhurst introduced Matt's latest report when they were cut off by audio from the Morning Live studio.

WATCH: Gethin Jones unexpectedly interrupts BBC Breakfast

"880,000 pensions are currently missing out and to help ease pressure…" said Gethin, before the audio quickly trailed off.

© BBC An audio clip of Gethin Jones interrupted BBC Breakfast on Wednesday

Making light of the blunder, Jon quipped: "I think that's Matt Taylor's secret ventriloquism skill."

Nina added: "I like that ventriloquy with Gethin, don't you? It's really impressive."

© BBC/James Stack Gethin hosts Morning Live

A confused-looking Matt chimed in: "I was wondering what I was doing there," before continuing with his weather report.

Morning Live, which is hosted by Gethin, Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerely, usually follows BBC Breakfast when it ends at 9.30am during the week.

While Jon usually presents BBC Breakfast alongside Sally Nugent from Monday to Wednesday, business presenter Nina stepped in for her co-star.

© BBC Sally Nugent usually hosts the show with Jon from Monday to Wednesday

Sally's absent comes amid Carol Kirkwood's break from the show. The weather presenter has been absent from our screens for the past two weeks, with Matt Taylor and Simon King filling in for the Scottish star.

Matt confirmed Carol's holiday on X earlier this month. "Good morning all! I'll be looking after most of your @BBCBreakfast weather forecasts for the next 3 weeks," he penned.

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Carol Kirkwood is taking a break from the show

In the comments section, one fan asked whether Carol was on holiday, to which she replied: "Sure am!"

Carol will no doubt be enjoying a well-deserved break after a busy few months. Alongside her BBC Breakfast gig, the 62-year-old has been working on her career as a novelist. Back in July, the BBC star released her latest romance novel, Once Upon a Time in Venice, which follows Carol's three previous books, including her Sunday Times bestseller and debut novel, Under a Greek Moon.