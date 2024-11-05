The Hardacres viewers all saying same thing about episode 5 of Channel 5 period drama

Channel 5's hit period drama The Hardacres aired its penultimate episode on Monday night – and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

The 1890s-set series, which comes from the producers of All Creatures Great and Small, tells the rags-to-riches story of the Hardacres family, who go from working as fish gutters at the grimy dock to living a life of luxury in a sprawling country Yorkshire estate.

In the latest episode, viewers watched as Mary was snubbed by her new aristocratic friends, while Liza took drastic measures to conform to societal beauty standards. Elsewhere, Sam found himself facing a crisis at the docks, while Joe broke Betsy's heart after doubting the sincerity of his feelings for her.

Fans were full of praise for the episode and hailed it the best in the series. One person penned: "#TheHardacres the best one in the series so far," while another agreed, adding: "Best episode yet #TheHardacres."

© Jonathan Hession / Channel 5 Viewers praised the penultimate episode

Others applauded the entire series, with one person writing: "@TheHardacresTV is the best thing on TV at the moment. Great script, great acting, Great British TV!"

Another gave the show a raving review, adding: "I don't often get into many TV series, but this #TheHardacres is captivating viewing. 10 out of 10."

For those yet to tune into the costume drama, it's based on CL Skelton's best-selling novel series The Hardacre Saga and follows a hard-grafting working-class family as their fortune dramatically changes.

© Jonathan Hession / Channel 5 Joe breaks Betsy's heart in the episode

Here's the full synopsis: "The Hardacres is a sweeping rags to riches story that follows the lives, loves and fortunes of the working class Hardacre family as they move from a grimy fish dock to a vast country estate in 1890's Yorkshire.

"A bold, gutsy ensemble family drama full of heart, The Hardacres places an ordinary family in an extraordinary position and explores the age-old question – can money ever buy true happiness?"

Speaking to HELLO! and other press ahead of the show's premiere, Liam McMahon, who plays Sam, shared an insight into the cast's close off-screen friendships.

© Jonathan Hession / Channel 5 Liam McMahon plays Sam

Speaking about the "family atmosphere" on set, the actor said: "It was very, very easy to get up at 5 o'clock every morning in the cold and rain to meet a crew that was really welcoming.

"The family dynamic that we have [as a cast] very much spilt out into the other people that were equally getting up at 5 in the morning to help us create the world we wanted to."

Claire Cooper, who plays Mary, added: "We didn't have to work that hard to find friendships and the bond that we share off-screen and on-screen, it organically happened.

© Jay Brooks / Channel 5 The cast formed close friendships off-screen

"Maybe it was the magic and the synchronicity of it all but it just worked. We all get on very well," she added.

The Hardacres continues on Monday 11 November at 9pm on Channel 5.