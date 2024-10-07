The Hardacres star Liam McMahon reveals memory of family accident caused apprehension during filming

The Hardacres star Liam McMahon, who plays patriarch Sam Hardacre in Channel 5's new period drama, opened up about his apprehension working with horses on the show after an incident from his childhood.

The series, which is set in 1890s Yorkshire, follows the rags-to-riches story of the working-class Hardacre family, who move from a grimy fish dock to a vast country estate after their fortune dramatically changes.

WATCH: The trailer for Channel 5's new period drama, The Hardacres

Speaking to HELLO! and other press ahead of the show's launch, the cast revealed the new skills they learned during filming, including how to ride a horse and cart.

Liam, who is known for his roles in Hunger and Warrior Nun, opened up about a horse-related accident from his childhood that made him wary of working with the four-legged animals. "I had an incident when I was young with my brother, who ended up three months in the hospital because of an overturned horse and cart and was dragged along the road," explained the actor. "So I think they can sense my apprehension immediately, which doesn't help me.

© Jay Brooks / Channel 5 The cast learned how to ride a horse and cart for the show

"It took me a while to get going with them again but once you get into a rhythm, then you become addicted to horse riding," he added.

Liam, who hails from Northern Ireland, also spoke about the "family atmosphere" created on the set of the drama, which was filmed in Dublin and Wicklow, Ireland.

"It was very, very easy to get up at 5 o'clock every morning in the cold and rain to meet a crew that was really welcoming," he said. "The family dynamic that we have [as a cast] very much spilt out into the other people that were equally getting up at 5 in the morning to help us create the world we wanted to."

© Jonathan Hession / Channel 5 Liam McMahon plays Sam Hardacre

For those unfamiliar with the series, which comes from the same producers as All Creatures Great and Small, it's based on CL Skelton's best-selling novel series The Hardacre Saga.

The synopsis reads: "The Hardacres is a sweeping rags to riches story that follows the lives, loves and fortunes of the working class Hardacre family as they move from a grimy fish dock to a vast country estate in 1890's Yorkshire.

"A bold, gutsy ensemble family drama full of heart, The Hardacres places an ordinary family in an extraordinary position and explores the age-old question – can money ever buy true happiness?"

© Jay Brooks / Channel 5 Claire Cooper stars as Mary Hardacre

Liam stars alongside Claire Cooper (The Continental, The Peripheral), who plays his on-screen wife, Mary, as well as Julie Graham (Time, Ridley), who portrays Mary's "wily" mother, Ma. Meanwhile, Mary and Sam's three children, Joe, Liza, and Harry, are portrayed by Adam Little (Ackley Bridge), newcomer Shannon Lavelle and Zak Ford-Williams (Better).

The Hardacres begins on Monday 7 October at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.