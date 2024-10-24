All Creatures Great and Small star Callum Woodhouse's life off-screen: from Doctor Who star ex to bonds with co-stars

Callum Woodhouse is known and loved for his portrayal of cheeky chappy Tristan Farnon in the popular Channel 5 drama, All Creatures Great and Small. The 30-year-old actor, from Durham, returned to the show in season five after his character left Darrowby to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps in the 2023 Christmas special.

While fans were overjoyed to have Callum back on their screens in the latest episodes, how much do you know about his life away from the cameras? Find out all we know here…

Callum's upbringing in Durham

Born in 1994, Callum was brought up in Stockton-on-Tees by his mum, a nurse practitioner, and his dad, a managing director at an oil company.

Opening up about his parents in a previous interview, Callum joked that his dad likes to take credit for his son's acting talents after starring in a primary school play. "My dad always likes to credit himself for my acting roots because he played Joseph when he was in primary school," the actor told NZ Booklovers. "So maybe that's where it all stemmed from!"

© Helen Williams / Playground Television / Channel 5 Callum plays Tristan in All Creatures Great and Small

Callum's TV career

Before landing a role in All Creatures, Callum rose to fame playing Leslie Durrell in the ITV period drama, The Durrells, starring opposite Keeley Hawes and Josh O'Connor.

Before that, the LAMDA-trained actor played Josh Marsden, the on-screen son of actors Hermione Norris and Robert Bathurst, in the ITV comedy-drama Cold Feet.

© ITV/Shutterstock Callum starred alongside Keeley Hawes, Daisy Waterstone, Milo Parker and Josh O'Connor in The Durrells

As for his upcoming roles, Callum is set to star alongside Kit O'Connor in the mystery-horror One Of Us, as well as in the WWII-set creature horror film, Orang Ikan.

Fans will soon be able to see him on the stage in Mark Giesser's adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's play The Devil’s Disciple. The upcoming production, titled The Devil May Care, will premiere at the Southwark Playhouse next year.

Callum's love life

While Callum is very private about his love life, he was previously linked to actress Callie Cooke, who is known for her roles in Rules of the Game, Doctor Who, and Henpocalypse!.

© James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock Callum reportedly dated Callie Cooke

The pair both starred in the 2017 London theatre production of Edward Hall's Filthy Business. While it's not known how long the couple reportedly dated, Callum revealed that after landing a part in All Creatures Great and Small, he won favour with his girlfriend's father. "When I got this role, I was finally accepted in his eyes," he joked during an interview with Express.co.uk. "I was a bit apprehensive, but the nerves really came halfway through the job, when we were on set."

© BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon Callie played Lindy in Doctor Who

Although Callum hasn't publicly spoken about his current relationship status, he recently shared a photo on his Instagram page showing him and director Edie Moles frolicking about in the sea together. He captioned the post: "Bit nippy like," prompting one fan to speculate in the comments section: "With your girlfriend?"

Callum and director Edie Moles pictured in the sea

Callum's friendships with All Creatures stars

Callum has made no secret of his close friendships with his All Creatures co-stars, who he said were his "best friends" in an interview back in 2022.

"All of them are my best friends," he told Express.co.uk. "I remember doing The Durrells and sort of thinking this is like a long-lost family.

"Everyone said to me these jobs really don't come around too often, you know where you just love everyone, so cherish it while you can. I did, and then immediately the next job I found myself on, it's the exact same thing.

© PBS / Channel 5 Television / Jay Brooks Callum is close with his co-stars

"I just love all those guys so much, you know we're all in a WhatsApp group and we chat to each other regularly," he said.

James Anthony-Rose, who plays Carmody, revealed that he and Callum are both "film nerds" and had lots of fun filming together during season five.

© Channel 5 Callum calls his co-stars his "best friends"

"It was great to work with Callum," James told HELLO! and other press. "He's a fantastic actor. He's so easy to work with. And so we had a lot of fun doing those scenes. I think we could sort of push a bit further the thing of not seeing eye to eye as characters because we knew that we got on in real life."

Sharing the pair's mutual love of horror films, the actor continued: "We're both sort of film nerds, specifically in regards to the genre of horror as well, which I know is a big thing for him. We felt very at ease around each other off-camera, so that meant that we could dance around each other a bit more as Carmody and Tristan, which was lovely."