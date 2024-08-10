Kevin Bacon's reveals major transformation over the years — and fans are divided

Kevin Bacon has played a number of iconic roles over the years, and has undergone a number of transformations - particularly in regards to his hair. From Footloose to Apollo 13 and Beauty Shop, he's slotted into a number of different roles - and a number of different hairdos.

© Getty Images Kevin Bacon attends "Footloose" with Kevin Bacon during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Feeling nostalgic, the actor took to Instagram to share a throwback of his greatest hairdos over the years. He shared photos from his long hair in Flatliners to the classic voluminous 80s look from Footloose - as well as his crazy blonde look in Beauty Shop and even a young photo of him with long straight hair and curtain bangs.

The star captioned the photo: "I’ve gone through a few hairstyles throughout the years… which is your favorite? #tbt".

But it turned out that there was no major consensus among his fans - as getting them to decide on the ultimate Kevin Bacon cut was like picking a favorite child. They took to the comments to debate their all-time favorites.

"First one. Definitely," one fan commented in reference to his Flatliners look - another agreed, explaining: "It’s the same style he had when I first saw him on my tv. Might have only been 7/8 but made a big impression on me."

Others preferred his Footloose coif instead, commenting: "Footloose. Hands down," with another adding that they loved the Ren McCormack look.

© Getty The movie "Footloose", directed by Herbert Ross and written by Dean Pitchford. Seen here, Kevin Bacon as Ren MacCormack in a 1972 Volkswagen 'Beetle'. Initial theatrical release February 17, 1984

Another agreed: "Footloose. But Jorge with his Yagyuar is a close second!"

Indeed, the look from Beauty Shop was perhaps Kevin's greatest transformation, as he played Jorge with wavy bleach blond hair - an eccentric look that he paired with beachy clothes.

© METRO GOLDWYN MAYER / EMERSON, SAM Kevin Bacon in Beauty Shop

One fan said that the "Cobain is classic," in reference to the look. While another added: "I'm digging the long blonde hair."

The actor's major transformation over the years hasn't stopped him from being one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, and he's learned to embrace this over the years.

© Instagram Kevin Bacon's ninth grade throwback

Kevin revealed that at one point he had disguised himself as a regular person for a day - and was surprised by how little he enjoyed being normal.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, he explained: "I'm not complaining, but I have a face that’s pretty recognisable," he said, adding that: "Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent."

In order to truly live through this thought experiment, he "went to a special effects makeup artist, had consultations, and asked him to make me a prosthetic disguise."

But the reality of being normal didn't appeal, as he joked: "People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, 'I love you.' I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a [expletive] coffee or whatever. I was like, This sucks. I want to go back to being famous."