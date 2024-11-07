Netflix fans left fuming over trending movie Time Cut's 'crazy' ending

Netflix viewers have shared their disappointment in the new movie Time Cut after the "disappointing" ending. The story follows a teenage girl who travels back to 2003 to save her then-teenage sister from being murdered by a serial killer - but many felt that the ending struck the wrong tone. Warning, spoiler alerts...

In the movie, Lucy choses to stay with her sister in 2003 after going back in time to save her from a serial killer and accidentally erasing a future where she exists. While she could go back to her timeline, she choses to stay behind and lands an internship with NASA.

Taking to X to discuss, one person wrote: "I liked this movie but the ending seemed so… rushed #TimeCut. I thought they would try to have Summer convince her parents to have Lucy in the future. Lucy just staying in the past and living her life seems unrealistic bc how tf?" Another person wrote: "The ending is not realistic at all. Lucy is supposed to disappear, how did she stay in the past when she wasn't even born in the future."

WATCH: What did you think of the movie?

A third person added: "The ending of the movie timecut was actually crazy because why did she have to conclude her parents didn’t love her so she decides to stay in the past as her sister’s friend???? Like whatttt."

The movie caused quite a stir following its release, as viewers also slated the show's depiction of 2003. One person wrote: "My biggest takeaway from #Timecut, now streaming on Netflix, is that you all really needed some actual millennials on set in charge of the production design and costumes because nothing in this movie resembles 2003 lol."

Another fan jokes: "Not one guy with gelled spiked hair and highlights?!?! Tomato tomato throwing tomatoes." A third person wrote: "I cannot stop laughing at this. Nothing about what she’s seeing looks different enough from modern day to elicit this level of confusion. Someone literally walks behind her in an outfit almost identical to hers. She just looks like she’s confused about the idea of clothes."

Speaking about the ending, Hannah Macpherson told Tudum: "We had a variety of different options for endings, including both sisters being alive in the present day.

Time Cut poster

"Summer would have been 20 years older than Lucy, but they were still both alive. We just felt that that image of 45-year-old Summer and teenage Lucy wasn’t as happy as the two girls as teenagers getting to experience life together. It just felt so good, time-travel logic be damned."

She added: "Lucy has to literally choose between her sister’s life and her own existence. I just thought that was so brilliant. To be able to dig into the thematics of family — what are we willing to sacrifice?"