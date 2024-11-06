Is this new Fool Me Once? Netflix reveals major update on star-studded drama with Line of Duty star

Netflix might well have another hit on it's hands with the upcoming thriller Missing You. The novel adaptation is the latest from Harlan Coben, who is the author behind other hit shows including The Stranger, Safe and the record-breaking series Fool Me Once.

The show, which is set to star Slow Horses actress Rosalind Eleasar in the lead role as Kat Donovan, will of course see Harlan Coben veteran Richard Armitage, as well as Lenny Henry, Seve Pemberton and James Nesbitt, has been given a primetime release slot for Netflix - and will be released on New Years Day in 2025.

WATCH: Richard Armitage and Michelle Keegan starred in Fool Me Once

The synopsis for the exciting drama reads: "The limited series focuses on Kat Donovan (Eleazar), a detective specialising in Missing Persons. Eleven years ago, her fiance Josh, the love of her life, vanished without a trace, and she hasn’t heard from him since.

"Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh's unexpected reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."

Rosalind Elezar as Kat Donovan in Missing You

The novel synopsis gives away a little more of the story, reading: "It's a profile, like all the others on the online dating site. But as NYPD Detective Kat Donovan focuses on the accompanying picture, she feels her whole world explode, as emotions she's ignored for decades come crashing down on her. Staring back at her is her ex-fiancé Jeff, the man who shattered her heart 18 years ago. Kat feels a spark, wondering if this might be the moment when past tragedies recede and a new world opens up to her.

"But when she reaches out to the man in the profile, her reawakened hope quickly darkens into suspicion and then terror as an unspeakable conspiracy comes to light, in which monsters prey upon the most vulnerable. As Kat's hope for a second chance with Jeff grows more and more elusive, she is consumed by an investigation that challenges her feelings about everyone she ever loved - her former fiancé, her mother, and even her father, whose cruel murder so long ago has never been fully explained."

Rosalind Elezar as Kat Donovan, Ashley Walters as Josh Buchanan in Missing You

Missing You isn't the only exciting upcoming Netflix show, as a series of shows are set to be released including Wednesday season two, the Peaky Blinders movie, The Witcher season four, the House of Guinness and psychological thriller Out of the Dust.

Set to star Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and Happy Valley's Siobhan Finneran, Out of the Dust follows Rosie, a young woman who lives with her husband and daughter in a Christian community. The synopsis continues: "The fateful arrival of escaped prisoner Sam into her life, reveals the reality and restraints of her world; perhaps this hidden religious community doesn't have her best interests at heart. And, as the cracks begin to appear in her marriage, Sam presents as her saviour. But with his darkcriminal past, where does the greatest danger lie - with the cult or with Sam?"