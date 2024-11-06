Viewers saying same thing about Bridgerton star's dark Netflix drama

Netflix viewers have been enjoying a new horror series which has rocketed to the top of the trending charts. The Burning Girls, which stars Samantha Morton and Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes, recently landed on the streaming platform - but is it worth the watch? Find out here…

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "Binged watched #TheBurningGirls on #Netflix. Really enjoyed it." Another person added: "Holy [expletive] just watched the first episode of the #theburninggirls on Netflix. Brilliant! It might just live up to the amazing book by @cjtudor."

WATCH: Ruby Stokes stars in The Burning Girls

A third person added: "I just finished my binge watch of The Burning Girls by @cjtudor. Absolutely fantastic series and the book is amazing too!"

However, others weren't too sure, with one person posting: "I’m watching The Burning Girls and honestly I have given up hope of Netflix giving us any more decent series….. this is absolutely terrible." Another person added: "The Burning Girls on Netflix. There’s 6 hours of my life I won’t get back… word of advice - don’t bother!"

© Photographer: Joss Barratt Flo Brooks played by Ruby Stokes and Jack Brooks played by Samantha Morton

The series follows Reverend Jack Brooks, a single mum haunted by a tragedy from her previous posting. The synopsis continues: "[Ruby] is her daughter Flo, a teenager who marches to the beat of her own drum. Both arrive in Chapel Croft in the hope of a fresh start, however, they soon find the village rife with conspiracies and secrets."

The star-studded cast also features Sherlock's Rupert Graves, Stranger Things actor Elodie Grace Orkin, and The Crown's Jane Lapotaire.

Speaking about the show to PA, Samantha said: "As a mother, the relationship between Jack and Flo was really interesting. I’ve played mums, but Jack and Flo have a close bond, and I thought it was just a gorgeous, gorgeous relationship and one that I wanted to explore.

© Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall/BBC Hannah (RUBY STOKES); Detective Ember Manning (JENNA COLEMAN) in The Jetty

"Jack is a widow, which I think is a really key point to my character. I was a single mum up until my daughter was about five, and I remember that the bond between mother and child – or father and child, if you’re a single father – is really, really intense, so I was fascinated by that.

"That gradually changes as Flo’s changing and pushing back from her mum and pulling away. It’s that typical mother-daughter thing where you’re clashing a little bit and pulling away then coming back and pulling away again."

© Paramount + Samantha Morton in The Burning Girls

Ruby stars is one of the several popular roles since leaving Bridgerton due to schedule conflicts. The star, who played Francesca in seasons one and two, left the show to star in Lockwood & Co, which was sadly cancelled after one season. She has since starred in The Jetty and movies Madfabulous and Butterfly Stroke.

© Paramount +

Speaking about Ruby's exit from the show, creator Chris Van Dusen said: "I love Francesca, but we lost her midway through season two. After exhausting all other options, she unfortunately had to come out due to reasons beyond our control. Perhaps season 3 will be the charm."