Midsomer Murders star Annette Badland's home life with famous partner

Annette Badland is one of TV's most recognisable faces. After landing a role in the BBC crime drama Bergerac in the 1980s, the Birmingham-born actress went on to star in a wide range of major shows including Doctor Who, Outlander and perhaps most notably, EastEnders. More recently, she's appeared in Ted Lasso, Big Boys, and of course, Midsomer Murders, which returned with its 23rd season earlier this year.

But what about her life away from the cameras? Keep reading for all we know about her home life with her actor husband, David…

WATCH: Have you seen the latest season of Big Boys?

Annette's home life with her famous partner David

When she's not on set, Annette lives in east London with her partner David Hatton, who is also an actor. David is best known for his roles in The Pirates of Penzance, The Knock, and This is Jinsy. He's also appeared in episodes of Holby City, EastEnders and Dinnerladies.

© Sky David Hatton as Tracee Henge in This Is Jinsy

While Annette tends to keep her relationship private, she did reveal that they don't share any children whilst talking about her career in a recent interview.

When asked if she still works long hours at the age of 73, Annette told This is Money: "I don't have children so my work is probably more important to me than it should be. I enjoy the stimulation of playing different characters, the research involved and the variety. One day I'll be flying somewhere to meet fans of Outlander, the next day I'll be at the Globe Theatre. I love my work."

© Sci-Fi/Everett/Shutterstock Annette Badland in Doctor Who

Annette's hobbies away from acting

While she's been consistently busy with various TV and film projects throughout her long-standing career, when Annette does have some downtime, she likes to spend it walking with her husband or getting stuck into some gardening work at home.

Annette lives in London

Sharing an insight into her Sunday routine, the actress told The Guardian last year: "We might have a walk, but if it's a good day, I'll be upside down at the back of the border having a tweak. I love clematis and roses.

"Gardening is an act of hope. I love to watch a mucky bit of soil sprout something that'll give perfume and pleasure. I don't have children, so it's part of my nurturing," she added.

© Sky Annette has appeared in various TV shows, including Agatha Raisin

The Ted Lasso star clearly leads an active lifestyle and enjoys swimming at her health club. When asked to share her "greatest indulgence", the Bergerac star told The Telegraph: "I'm quite modest, really. I do love fizz though; prosecco, cava – but champagne's my favourite. I also love swimming and go to a nice health club. I love a wonderful spa – it seems an enormous luxury."

Away from her acting work, Annette is an ambassador for Target Ovarian Cancer charity, which supports those affected by the disease.