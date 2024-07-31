Midsomer Murders' best ever cameos: from Downton Abbey stars to Hollywood icons

Midsomer Murders has been on our screens for over two decades, winning the hearts of the nation with its classic tales of mystery and drama.

Over the years, the cast has seen a wide range of famous faces pop up in cameo roles. From Oscar-winning actors and Downton Abbey stars to future on-screen superheroes, some of film and TV's biggest names have appeared in the beloved ITV drama. Take a look back at some of them here…

WATCH: Have you seen Holly Willoughby's cameo in Midsomer Murders?

1/ 11 © ITV Holly Willoughby Former This Morning host Holly Willoughby is a self-confessed fan of Midsomer Murders, so when Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix appeared on the ITV programme for an interview, Holly was delighted and even managed to bag herself a cameo! The episode, titled 'The Witches of Angel's Rise' aired in 2023 and saw Holly sitting on a throne as a VIP guest at a psychic convention. Watch the scene above.

2/ 11 © Photo: Rex Hugh Bonneville Long before he became known and loved by the nation as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, in Downton Abbey, Hugh appeared in Midsomer Murders as Hugh Barton. His character appeared in the show for its fifth series in 2002. Hugh then went on to appear in other much-loved shows such as W1A, Doctor Who and, of course, Downton.

3/ 11 © ITV Olivia Colman As well as being known for her roles in Oscar winner The Favourite and Golden Globe winner The Crown, Olivia Colman has done plenty of TV work in her career. She found fame on shows like Green Wing, Peep Show and Broadchurch, but she also starred in Midsomer Murders as Bernice in series 12 in 2009. Spoiler alert: Olivia's character ends up being revealed as the murderer.

4/ 11 © ITV Orlando Bloom Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom had one of his earliest TV roles in the ITV drama. The actor played Peter Drinkwater in the episode 'Judgement Day' back in 2000 before his international success. Unfortunately, his stint on the show didn't last long as his character was stabbed in the chest with a pitchfork. Ouch.

5/ 11 Henry Cavill Appearing in the show back when John Nettles starred as DCI Tom Barnaby, Henry plays Simon Mayfield in the season seven premiere, 'The Green Man'. The Justice League star was part of a storyline which followed Barnaby's partner, DS Troy, as he investigated his first-ever solo case after qualifying as a Detective Inspector. In the episode, he investigates Simon's death after receiving an anonymous tip that he and several others were harassing a local homeless man before his untimely death.

6/ 11 © ITV Ruth Jones Today, Ruth Jones is known for writing and starring as Vanessa "Nessa" Jenkins in the hugely popular sitcom Gavin and Stacey. But in 2004, the actress played Rachael Rose in the episode 'Bad Tidings'. The actress then went on to land fame as Nessa and also appeared in shows such as Little Britain, Nighty Night and Stella.

7/ 11 © ITV Jemma Redgrave Jemma Redgrave starred in the same episode of Bill Bailey back in season 20. The actress, who is a member of the Redgrave family acting dynasty, played Dr Juno Starling on the show. Jemma is perhaps best recognised for playing Lethbridge-Stewart in Doctor Who and as Bernie in Holby City.

8/ 11 © ITV Dame Harriet Walter Best known for her roles in The Crown, Succession, Killing Eve and plenty more, Dame Harriet Walter is no stranger to television. The actress, who's also appeared in Downton Abbey, starred in two episodes of Midsomer Murders. The first, 'Orchid Fatalis', was shot in 2005 in which she played eccentric professor and botanist Margaret Winstanley. The second, 'Death And The Divas', was shot in 2013 and saw Harriet play a famous actress called Diana Davenport.

9/ 11 © ITV Jim Carter A few years before landing his most notable role as Mr Carson in Downton Abbey, Jim Carter played a part in Midsomer Murders. Back in 2004, the actor portrayed Nathan Brown in the episode 'The Fisher King', which saw a 30-year-old death at a burial site spark a series of murders in the present day.

10/ 11 © ITV Bill Bailey Bill Bailey made his Midsomer Murders debut in 2018, playing arrogant comic-book writer Darwin Chipping, who returns to the limelight to launch a new comic book character. The comedian is perhaps best known for appearing on the sitcom Black Books, as well as various quiz panel shows, including Never Mind the Buzzcocks. He also won the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing with Oti Mabuse.