Dumbledore actor's son slams Harry Potter reboot: 'Leave them alone'

Jared Harris has slammed the upcoming Harry Potter series. Speaking to The Independent, the Sherlock (2011) and Mad Men (2009-12) star was asked if he'd be interested in playing Albus Dumbledore – a role previously helmed by his father, the late great Richard Harris.

© Getty Jared Harris doesn't understand why a Harry Potter series is in the works

"No, thank you," Jared replied. "Also, I mean, why do it? I don't understand. The films were fantastic – leave them alone." Having voiced his reservations about the HBO adaptation, the 63-year-old acknowledged the scope for "a lot of storytelling" with a TV series format.

Jared, who is internationally recognised for his roles in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) and The Crown (2016-17), hails from an acting dynasty family. His father, Richard Harris became an icon of the British New Wave.

© Getty Richard Harris as Albus Dumbledore

Among his extensive filmography, Richard appeared in The Guns of Navarone (1961), Gulliver's Travels (1977) and Gladiator (2000). In his final years, the Golden Globe winner was cast as Hogwarts headmaster, Albus Dumbledore – a role he agreed to for his beloved granddaughter, Ella.

While Richard glimpsed the franchise's success, with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001) dominating the box office, his second stint as the sorcerer would premiere posthumously. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets was released in 2002, just weeks after the A-lister died from Hodgkin's lymphoma aged 72.

Following the news of Richard's passing, the cast and crew of Harry Potter issued a joint statement. It read: "Richard Harris was a remarkable actor and a generous and free spirit. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very sad time."

Michael Gambon took on the role of Dumbledore after Richard's death

The role of Dumbledore was subsequently recast with Open Range (2003) and Layer Cake (2004) star Michael Gambon inhibiting the character. He portrayed Dumbledore throughout the remaining films in the franchise, making his final appearance in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011).

More recently, a casting call for everyone's favourite trio – Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger – has been released by HBO. Details surrounding Dumbledore's casting have yet to be revealed.

© Alamy A casting call has been issued for the roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione

In the meantime, it has been confirmed that Francesca Gardiner will helm the Harry Potter series as showrunner and executive producer, while EP Mark Mylod will direct several episodes. "The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling," states the synopsis.

Recommended video You may also like TikTok user claims to have insider scoop on Harry Potter casting

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

The TV adaptation is expected to premiere in 2026.