Harry Potter star joins Bridgerton cast in major role as show begins filming season 4

Dearest gentle reader, get ready for season four! Bridgerton is officially in production, and Netflix has celebrated the news by sharing some stunning snaps of the new series' leads, Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, who are set to play onscreen love interests Benedict and Sophie. The show also confirmed a host of new cast members - including a very recognisable Harry Potter star!

Netflix confirmed that Sophie's family has been cast, with Surfside Girls star Michelle Mao playing Rosamund Li, Sophie's stepsister who is described as "beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother". New show details have also been revealed, reading: "Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict Bridgerton this season and is determined to get what she wants".

WATCH: Meet Bridgerton’s new lead Yerin Ha

Meanwhile, Black Doves actress Isabelle Wei will play Sophie's other stepsister, Posy. Her character profile reads: "Rosamund’s younger sister, the much kinder Posy is also debuting this year. But her mother rarely puts the spotlight on Posy, as her chatty, overly friendly demeanour often has her putting her foot in her mouth."

© Peter Kramer Actors Daniel Radcliffe and Katie Leung starred in Harry Potter together

However, fans will be excited to hear that Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter franchise, will be joining the Bridgerton cast as Lady Araminta Gun, who is "twice married and twice widowed". The description continues: "Araminta has two girls debuting on the marriage mart this season and is feeling the pressure to get at least one of them married off. Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society".

Since playing Cho in Harry Potter, Katie has most recently starred in Nightsleeper, as well as Prime Video's The Peripheral, Chemistry of Death and Annika.

© Mark Mainz Katie Leung as Rachel Zhu

So what can we expect from season four? With every season focusing on a different Bridgerton sibling and their search for love, season four is Benedict's turn. The synopsis reads: "Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball".

Michelle is set to play Rosamund

Netflix has also confirmed that Bridgerton's filming locations have expanded to Shepperton Studios, where they have replicas of Georgian and Regency architecture for everything the show might need. The announcement reads: "This milestone, 8 months in the making, promises to envelop the beloved show in an even more delightful and authentic atmosphere, transporting audiences to a world of Regency-era splendour… The build spans approximately two acres of Netflix’s backlot at Shepperton, marking a new chapter in the series’ enchanting journey."

Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha

New photos of Luke and Yerin have also been revealed, showing the pair on set ahead of filming. We can't wait to see them in costume for the adaptation of Julia Quinn's third novel, An Offer from a Gentleman.